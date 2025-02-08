"One of the most entertaining presentations" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary raves about FlaminGo Chargers' pitch

Smith Alan Baggett, founder of FlaminGo Chargers, appeared on Shark Tank season 16 episode 11 to promote his product. He introduced FlaminGo as a pre-charged phone charger with a three-in-one tip that could charge various devices. Smith Alan asked for a $100,000 investment in exchange for 20% of his company. The Shark Tank judges were impressed by his presentation skills and voice.

He revealed that it cost him $3.65 to make each charger, which he sold for $12.99 to $19.99. Barbara Corcoran became interested in the product after learning more about Baggett. Barbara thought the deal was straightforward and expressed interest in investing. Kevin O'Leary praised the presentation, saying it was one of the most entertaining since the show has been running.

"Smith, I thought it was one of the most entertaining presentations in 16 years. Very simple, easy to understand. You've got all the ingredients. I've got a feeling Barbara is getting hot to trot, so I'm gonna stay out of her way," quipped Kevin O'Leary.

Smith Alan planned to use the $100,000 investment to attend trade shows and showcase his product. Barbara offered Smith Alan $100,000 on Shark Tank for 25% of his company. He suggested meeting in the middle, and they ultimately agreed on a deal: $100,000 for 22% equity of FlaminGo Chargers.

Journey of FlaminGo Chargers before and after Shark Tank explored

Savannah, Georgia, is one of the oldest cities in the United States. Despite its age, it has managed to keep its traditions while adopting new ideas. Smith Alan Baggett, the founder of FlaminGo Chargers, grew up in the small town of Pulaski, just outside the city. His family had been ranchers for four generations, and he also worked as an auctioneer.

After graduating from Georgia Southern University, Smith applied the values he learned from ranching to his everyday life. He believed in making things that lasted and taking pride in his work. Growing up in a place where people built things to last, Smith developed a sense of what people needed in their daily lives.

He always thought like an entrepreneur, even though he came from a long line of ranchers. Smith Baggett's idea for FlaminGO came from a real problem. In December 2018, he was frustrated with carrying multiple chargers for his devices. He wanted something simple and compact that could charge his devices on the go.

Smith set out to create a charger that was small but powerful. He designed a pre-charged, portable charger with three different wires that could work with multiple devices. After months of hard work, Smith created a working prototype. The FlaminGO charger was small, just 2 inches by 2 inches, making it easy to carry in a pocket, purse, or backpack.

FlaminGO, which ultimately showed up on Shark Tank, has earned the trust of many well-known brands, including Hershey's, American Airlines, and Uber. This is because FlaminGO chargers are durable and work well. The company offers more than just its standard products. Customers can place large orders with custom options to fit their brand's image.

For example, packaging can be tailored to meet specific needs, and cords and chargers can be made in certain colors. Logos can even be printed directly on the chargers. To place a custom order, customers must buy at least 500 chargers. This makes it a good option for businesses that want to give their customers or employees useful products with their brand's logo.

New Shark Tank episodes get released on ABC on Fridays at 8 pm ET.

