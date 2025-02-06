"Dysfunctional family" — When Shark Tank star Lori Greiner opened up on her dynamic with fellow mentors

On September 28, 2023, Shark Tank mentors Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the new season. During the conversation, Greiner described her relationship with her fellow mentors as a "dysfunctional family."

"I love my fellow sharks, we're like a dysfunctional family. we have a good time seeing each different entrepreneur. i mean, every single one of them is something new," Lori shared.

She talked about her experiences on Shark Tank, including working with entrepreneurs and negotiating deals. Greiner mentioned that after 15 seasons and over 800 deals, the group still enjoys working together despite occasional disagreements. She also shared that this season features an episode she called her "favorite day ever."

Lori and Mark discussed the mentor dynamics on Shark Tank

Lori Greiner discussed the working relationships among the Shark Tank mentors, highlighting the balance of competition and teamwork. She said that while they may challenge each other in negotiations, their goal is to help entrepreneurs succeed.

During the interview, Mark Cuban also spoke about his passion for inspiring entrepreneurs, sharing how Shark Tank showcases real people turning their business dreams into reality. He said:

"By watching Shark Tank, you get to see there’s somebody from a small town who’s on that carpet, who’s made a dream come true and is trying to make it bigger."

Cuban added:

"Just being able to send that message, the American dream is alive and well, that’s what gets me all amped."

Greiner reflected on how the mentors bring different perspectives based on their experiences. She noted that while disagreements happen, they contribute to a dynamic environment that ultimately benefits the entrepreneurs pitching their ideas.

Mark Cuban also added, explaining how the show provides opportunities for people from different backgrounds to pursue their business dreams. The relationships among the mentors are shaped by both their professional backgrounds and their interactions on and off the set.

While they may compete fiercely for deals, there is also a mutual understanding and respect that keeps the show "engaging and productive."

Challenges and excitement in the new season

Greiner also spoke about a particular episode in the upcoming season, describing it as her favorite moment in all her years on Shark Tank:

"This season, we had a day that I just loved—never been done before. Everybody says that, ‘never done before,’ but this was my favorite day ever in all of these years. Wow, so you just gotta see it."

While she didn’t reveal specific details, her words suggested that the season would include innovative pitches and twists. The mentors of the show often engage in bidding wars, sometimes teaming up on deals and other times competing for investments.

The hosts also asked questions beyond the tank, including whether Lori Greiner might consider joining Dancing with the Stars, like some of her fellow mentors. She shared "a little-known fact" about her background:

"Oh, I don’t know. A little-known fact, I danced for years. I even taught ballet!"

However, she mentioned a past toe surgery as a possible reason she might not participate in the competition, joking that Mark Cuban could carry her during a routine if they ever danced together.

Watch new episodes of Shark Tank airing every Friday on ABC.

