“Everybody has them“— Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary reveals his guilty pleasure

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recently opened up about his guilty pleasure. In an Instagram reel posted on February 6, 2025, O'Leary discussed his company, O'Leary Fine Wines, and listed his favorite types. While discussing the company, he said he likes to indulge in a glass of fine wine.

"My guilty pleasure, everyone has them. I'll give you mine. I don't take drugs, you know, I work out all the time, I'm very careful about what I eat but every once in a while I like to have a glass of great white wine and then a glass of red wine."

In the short clip's caption, the Shark Tank investor mentioned that he works out and follows a proper healthy diet, but drinking wine is his guilty pleasure. The caption continues:

Trending

"We all have guilty pleasures, right? Mine? Fine wine. A crisp white, a bold cabernet—perfection. I’m all about balance: work hard, work out, eat right… but every now and then, a great glass of wine? Guilty as charged. Cheers!"

Kevin O'Leary is the founder of O'Leary Financial Group, which includes his companies, such as O'Shares Investment Advisers, O'Leary Ventures, and O'Leary Fine Wines. As per his official ABC bio, O'Leary Fine Wines is "an award-winning wine label."

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary talks about his wine business

After revealing that drinking white and red wine was his guilty pleasure, O'Leary told the viewers they should not drink too much. He also revealed that in wine, his his favorites are Montrachet and Cabernet Sauvignon, and he mentioned his own business, O'Leary Fine Wines.

"Don't drink too much, be very careful. many people say even two glasses is too much. I'm guilty, I'm guilty. As a guilt pleasure, I love Montrachet, love Cabernet Sauvignon. O'Leary fine wines, what can I say? It's shameless promotion, thank you."

O'Leary learned about the wine business from his stepfather when he was a child. In a conversation with Wine Spectator in November 2021, he shared that he learned about different "grape varieties" from his stepdad as they traveled to Cambodia, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Morocco, Cyprus, Japan, Switzerland, and France.

Then, O'Leary started collecting wines and developed expertise in this business as he became more aware of the varieties, trading, and vintages. The Shark Tank investor elaborated on his journey to establishing his own business and said:

"As I got older, I started collecting and trading wine futures. I was pretty good at it. I knew my vintages, and I always consulted with winemakers, and my father was really knowledgeable.I eventually said to myself, I wonder why I can't be in the wine business."

O'Leary revealed that his family owns "3,000 acres of vineyards in Sonoma, Napa, and Washington state" and since then have been producing wines for O'Leary Fine Wines. The Shark Tank star shared that his love for wines pushed him to get into the wine business.

"There is no point in getting into this business if you don't love wine, that's number one. It has to be something you dream about all day. You can't wait to have your first glass. You have to really love it."

Shark Tank episodes are available to stream exclusively on ABC. Viewers can follow Kevin on his official Instagram account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback