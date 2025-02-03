On December 10, 2024, Barbara Corcoran appeared on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she discussed her experiences as a mentor on Shark Tank. During the conversation, Corcoran provided her insights about the nature of the show and the interactions between the mentors. She highlighted the fast-paced discussions and how some mentors took charge during negotiations, making it challenging for others to contribute.

Corcoran compared the rapid questioning among mentors to "machine guns," describing the intensity of the discussions.

"These sharks that were stuck on the set on day one had this vast background—they were like machine guns firing those questions," she said.

She explained that while competition is a significant part of the show, the relationships among the mentors remain cordial off-camera. Corcoran also shared personal experiences about rejection and resilience, including how she fought for her place on Shark Tank after being initially turned down.

Barbara Corcoran discussed the nature of Shark Tank

Shark Tank mentor Corcoran explained that securing a deal often requires not only strong business instincts but also the ability to speak up at the right moment. She shared that newer Sharks or those with a quieter style sometimes struggle to be heard.

"You almost have to be rude and just charge in," she said.

Corcoran added that experience on the show helps in learning when to push forward. She also discussed how different Sharks bring their own styles to negotiations.

Some focus on numbers and data, while others rely on intuition and personal experience. Despite the competitive approach, the Sharks respect each other’s expertise.

"We’re all there to make deals, but we know it’s just business," Corcoran said.

Corcoran noted that Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec had prior experience with the Canadian version of the show, giving them an advantage when Shark Tank launched in the U.S. She and Daymond John had to adjust quickly to the high-energy setting.

Corcoran mentioned that while competition is strong during negotiations, it does not continue after filming. She stated that once taping ends, the Sharks often spend time together and do not hold grudges.

"The minute you have a drink at the end of the day, it's gone," she said.

"I wrote to Mark Burnett saying he made a mistake" - Overcoming rejection in Shark Tank

Corcoran recalled her initial rejection from Shark Tank and how she responded. She was told she would not be part of the first season after already signing a contract.

Instead of accepting the decision, she wrote to Mark Burnett, the producer of the show.

"I wrote to Mark Burnett saying he made a mistake," she said.

Barbara asked to compete for the role against the selected mentor, and the next day, she was invited to do so. She explained that rejection has been a recurring part of her career and shared how she uses setbacks as motivation.

"Getting rejected doesn’t mean you won’t make it," she said.

Corcoran stated that persistence is necessary in business, adding that setbacks should be seen as opportunities to push forward. She also reflected on how overcoming challenges has strengthened her decision-making skills. She shared that in business, learning from rejection helps refine strategies and build resilience.

"Every rejection I’ve faced has led to a bigger opportunity," she said.

Throughout the conversation, Corcoran discussed how resilience and adaptability have shaped her career. She also spoke about the importance of strategic decision-making and how business relationships develop within the Shark Tank setting.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

