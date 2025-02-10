"10 second rule" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner shares her key rule for staying alert

On February 8, 2025, Lori Greiner, an entrepreneur and investor on Shark Tank, shared a safety tip on Instagram about a "10-second rule." She advised individuals to take 10 seconds upon arriving at any location to observe their surroundings.

This observation includes noting who is present, identifying exits, and assessing the environment for potential risks, like if anything seems unusual or suspicious. Greiner highlighted that law enforcement professionals recommend this practice to enhance personal safety. She said:

"Top law enforcement officers say this 10-second rule can save your life. Most importantly, always stay alert and aware."

The principle highlights the importance of situational awareness in daily life. By briefly scanning one's environment, individuals can better prepare for unexpected situations. This particular approach aims to reduce vulnerability and increase readiness in various settings.

Lori Greiner's "10-second rule" focuses on enhancing personal safety through brief environmental assessments. Upon entering places like stores, gyms, or events, she suggests taking 10 seconds to look around. Greiner said in her reel:

"Survey your surroundings, especially important if you're somewhere unfamiliar. Take note of who is around you. Does anything seem off or suspicious, and identify all exits?"

Recognizing exit locations allows for quick evacuation if necessary. Additionally, staying alert helps in detecting potential threats early. Lori Greiner cautioned against distractions, like mobile devices, which can reduce awareness. By inculcating this simple habit, individuals can improve their situational awareness and preparedness in various environments.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) provides guidelines that align with Greiner's "10-second rule." They recommend taking brief moments to assess the surroundings upon arrival at a location. This includes checking for questionable activity, ensuring the area is well-lit, and identifying all exits. NAR advises,

Upon Arrival : Park in a well-lit area and check for suspicious activity.

: Park in a well-lit area and check for suspicious activity. Stepping Out : Stay aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar individuals.

: Stay aware of your surroundings and unfamiliar individuals. Approaching : Observe foot traffic, listen for silence, and note hiding spots.

: Observe foot traffic, listen for silence, and note hiding spots. At the Door : Trust uneasy feelings and check for anyone following.

: Trust uneasy feelings and check for anyone following. Upon Entering: Scan for anything unusual or unexpected individuals.

This practice helps individuals become more aware of their environment and potential risks. Similarly, the "Cooper's Color Code," developed by U.S. Marine Jeff Cooper, is used in law enforcement training to categorize levels of alertness. It ranges from "Condition White" (unaware and unprepared) to "Condition Red" (specific threat identified and ready to respond).

Lori Greiner on entrepreneurship and pitching to investors

Lori Greiner, a longtime investor on Shark Tank, has shared insights on how entrepreneurs can succeed in business and pitch to investors effectively with Entrepreneur magazine in 2018.

"Be energetic, captivating, honest, and informative, but brief. A great pitch is when a person can describe what their business or product is within two sentences," she said.

Lori Greiner encourages entrepreneurs to focus on products that solve a problem, have mass appeal, and can be produced at an affordable price. She also highlights common mistakes in Shark Tank pitches.

"You should know your product or business inside and out," she added.

Greiner has observed that even strong business ideas can fail if the presenter "lacks enthusiasm." She also cautioned against arrogance, noting that entrepreneurs who do not listen to questions during a pitch are unlikely to be receptive to feedback later.

Beyond making investments in Shark Tank, Greiner stays involved with the businesses she partners with. She mentions that after finalizing a deal, she and her team focuses on developing a broader strategy. She continues to assist entrepreneurs by offering guidance on product development, marketing, and business expansion.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

