"Ultimately helps you build something strong" — Shark Tank mentor Daymond John admits that he hates to hear customer complaint but it aids growth

In an Instagram reel posted on March 14, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Daymond John spoke about the importance of customer feedback in shaping a company's growth. He shared how addressing complaints can lead to better products and stronger consumer relationships.

Daymond's message centered around the idea that rather than ignoring complaints, businesses should view them as opportunities for improvement.

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John’s post caption ended with:

"It doesn’t always feel good to hear this criticism, but that discomfort is where growth happens. It challenges you, pushes you to improve, and ultimately helps you build something stronger."

John highlighted how facing discomfort from criticism can be challenging but is a necessary step for any business aiming for long-term success. By encouraging people to listen to their customers, he shared the value of turning negative feedback into a good change that benefits both the company and its consumers.

John discussed his perspective by sharing a real-world example of how customer complaints led to an innovation in the food industry. He described complaints as a potential asset and elaborated:

"Who agrees that a customer complaint is a goldmine in disguise? When a customer complains, you address it. They go hard for you after that."

He explained this with a story about a common frustration with ketchup bottles. According to John, market researchers observed that consumers struggled to get ketchup out of traditional glass bottles.

"You know there's a theory that we're all having this problem, hitting that damn ketchup, it would never come out of the bottle. So they sent salespeople around to a lot of people, and did a survey," he said.

Shark Tank mentor Daymond John further added:

"They went to their house, they said I will give you $100, can I look in your refrigerator? All the bottles are upside down in the refrigerator. Hence, now they got big caps, and they are all upside down. It's customer complaints."

This shows how businesses can gain from listening to what customers have to say. Companies can come up with answers that make the user experience better and boost sales if they see a widespread problem. His point was that businesses that pay attention to and act on customer comments are set up for long-term success.

Daymond on turning feedbak to a competitive advantage

Shark Tank mentor John’s insights suggest that businesses should treat complaints as a resource rather than a setback. He noted that some of the most successful products resulted from companies addressing consumer pain points.

"Most people ignore them, but studies show that complaints are one of the most valuable investments a company can have. They have contributed to some of the most successful and profitable products in large corporations," he wrote in the caption.

John explained that customers who take the time to complain are often passionate about what disappointed them. He continued saying, if they are dissatisfied, they could easily move on to another organization, but choosing to provide feedback shows their investment in the product or service. He also discussed how businesses that respond effectively to complaints can build loyalty among consumers.

"If you fix the issue and show that you listen, they will stick with you. They become your biggest advocates," he shared.

According to him, this principle applies across industries, from technology to retail, where companies that actively engage with customer concerns often experience higher retention and trust.

The latest episode of Shark Tank is currently available to stream on ABC.

