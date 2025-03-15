"Don't regret things" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner reveals 7 things happy people don't worry about

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner recently shared things that happy people "don't worry about," in an Instagram reel posted on March 15, 2025. Her message talked about the importance of letting go of certain worries to be content in life.

"7 things happy people don't spend time worrying about. First, Regret, don't regret things, learn from them and move on, go forward positively," Lori explained in the reel.

Shark Tank mentor further elaborated on how holding onto regrets can affect our personal growth, encouraging people to focus on learning and moving forward. She also highlighted the importance of letting go of grudges as the second thing:

"Don't hold grudges, let them go, they don't do anything positive for you."

Lori went on to list five other things that happy people do not dwell on. She mentioned the following points: the need to please others, comparing oneself to others, perfectionism, engaging in negative self-talk, and self-perception. Each point highlighted the need of prioritising personal well-being and letting go of negative thinking.

Shark Tank mentor Lori's perception on letting go of the need to please, comparisons, and perfectionism

Shark Tank mentor Lori highlighted the need to let go of the desire to please everyone as the third thing.

"The need to please people can lead to unhealthy relationships and neglect your own important needs," she noted.

Lori said that if a person is always trying to please others, the individual might put others' wants before their own. She added that one should put their own interests first if they want to have healthy relationships. Fourth one, she talked about constantly comparing oneself to others.

"Comparing yourself to others is a waste of time. You are special and uniquely you, embrace that," Lori said.

She shared that comparison of success or happiness can make a person stressed or anxious. Instead, she encouraged people to accept their individuality and work on personal strengths. Lori addressed the topic of perfectionism as the fifth thing.

"Perfectionism is unrealistic and one of the biggest causes of anxiety and depression," she shared.

She advised individuals to change their focus away from aiming for an unrealistic goal and to focus on self-improvement. Letting out of the need for perfection can help reduce stress and allow people to enjoy their successes.

Addressing self-talk and perception

Shark Tank star Lori Greiner pointed out the importance of maintaining positive self-talk as the sixth thing.

"Make sure what you're saying to yourself is positive. Be your own best friend, not your enemy," she explained.

She mentioned that internal thoughts can influence emotional well-being, and practising positve self-talk can lead to greater happiness. The seventh thing she said was self-perception.

"Happy people don't worry about what other people think of them, instead they worry about what they think of themselves," she said.

She talked about the importance of self-satisfaction over external opinions. She encouraged people to do things that make them "feel proud" and surround themselves with those individuals who can "lift" them up. She ended her reel by saying "you deserve it."

For the unversed, Lori Greiner is an accomplished businesswoman and inventor with over 120 patents, in addition to her Shark Tank appearances. She has launched hundreds of products, focusing on home organisation, beauty, and lifestyle, and helped aspiring company owners in making their ideas a reality.

Watch the latest episode of Shark Tank which is currently streaming on ABC.

