"You have to forge forward" — When Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner revealed her key to success

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner, who is popularly known as Queen of QVC, appeared on The Queen Latifah Show in March 2014. In the show, she talked about her book Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, and shared advice on success. During the conversation, she talked about the importance of not giving up.

"You have to forge forward. It's not 'I can't do this' or 'I can't do that'—it's 'how can I?'" she shared.

Greiner said that inventors and business owners need to stay motivated because challenges would always arise. Her book talked about how to turn an idea into a great product step by step. She also talked about her role on Shark Tank and how she helped business owners deal with problems.

Shark Tank mentor Lori's view about perseverance in entrepreneurship

Lori Greiner talked about the importance of staying determined when creating and launching products. She said success came from finding solutions, not focusing on problems.

"If I have an obstacle, I go over it, I go under it, I go around it. You just don’t quit," she explained.

Lori shared that many contestants on the show faced struggles but succeeded because they kept going. She also addressed concerns about gender in business, encouraging women to see themselves as equals. She stressed the importance of confidence and believing in oneself.

"The big thing I say is, especially to women—there is no difference. Don't think there is. You are just as good, if not better, than men," Lori said.

She added:

"Walk into that room with confidence. Come up with that idea: 'I'm equal. I'm not a woman in business—I'm in business,'" she shared.

Greiner shared that many people held back because they worried about failure. Instead, she encouraged thinking of ways to overcome difficulties. She also pointed out that rejection and setbacks were normal. Instead of giving up, entrepreneurs should adjust their plans and keep working towards their goals.

Lori Greiner shared the lessons she learnt from Shark Tank

Greiner shared what she learned from working with entrepreneurs on Shark Tank. She explained that passion and hard work often lead to success.

"I love the excitement of taking a product and turning it into a huge success. That’s what Shark Tank is all about, and that’s what my book is all about—it’s exciting!" Lori stated.

Lori Greiner stays involved with the businesses she invests in, helping them with product design, marketing, and sales. She believes that being hands-on makes a big difference in helping businesses grow. She also talked about the importance of a strong pitch. Even the best ideas need to be explained clearly to attract investors and customers.

"If you can't pitch to the Sharks, you can't pitch to buyers," she said.

Lori Greiner also talked about her book, Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, stating:

"It just takes you step by step, and of course, behind the scenes of Shark Tank and QVC, I tell the stories, dig the dirt, and I also tell my journey along the way. So it's a helpful self-help type book, but it also is a fun, fast read."

According to her, challenges would come, but those who push forward and keep improving their ideas will go far.

Watch Lori Greiner in the latest season of Shark Tank airing every Friday on ABC.

