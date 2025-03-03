"Read books and learn how to use AI" — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on what he’d do if he were 12

Shark Tank mentor and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban shared advice for young individuals on February 18, 2025, through the BlueSky social media platform. When asked what he would do if he were 12 today, Cuban responded:

Ad

"Read books and learn how to use [artificial intelligence] in every way, shape, and form you can. It is a living library that gives you responses and can help no matter who you are or where you live."

Cuban said that success does not require advanced knowledge of AI but rather a willingness to explore and experiment with it. In a follow-up post:

Ad

Trending

"[It] just takes a smartphone, curiosity to experiment, and a mindset to learn," he added.

Cuban reportedly dedicates four to five hours a day to books, a habit shared by entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Richard Branson. He believes reading combined with AI knowledge will provide young people with the tools they need to navigate the future.

His post comes at a time when reports indicate that many young Americans have yet to fully engage with AI.

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on AI as the next big shift

Expand Post

Ad

On BlueSky, Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban compared AI to past technological advancements such as personal computers, the internet, and mobile technology. He believes that, like past innovations, AI will soon become an essential tool for success.

His post indicated that learning AI now could provide the same advantages that understanding computers did in earlier decades. During a Colin Cowherd podcast in 2022:

“You don’t necessarily have to be great at AI to start a company, but at some point, you’re going to have to understand it," Cuban stated.

Ad

Mark Cuban added:

“It’s just like the early days of PCs. You didn’t have to be good at PCs, but it helped. Then networks, then the internet, then mobile.”

He talked about the same idea on BlueSky, stating that AI knowledge will become increasingly important across industries, even for those not working directly in tech.

Cuban’s advice aligns with broader discussions about the importance of AI literacy, with some experts suggesting that understanding AI will soon be as crucial as digital literacy was during the internet’s rise.

Ad

Reading as a foundation for success

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Cuban’s emphasis on reading aligns with habits seen among successful entrepreneurs. He has often spoken about how books provide insights into business trends, decision-making, and long-term strategies. During a CNBC interview in 2018:

"I read everything I can. I don’t care what the source is," Cuban said.

He believes reading is essential for developing critical thinking skills, which can support an individual’s ability to understand and apply AI effectively. Cuban has previously recommended books on business, technology, and economics, encouraging young individuals to pursue self-education beyond formal schooling.

Ad

Shark Tank episodes are available to stream on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback