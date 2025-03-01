Top 3 youngest entrepreneurs to pitch on Shark Tank

Since it began airing on ABC in 2009, Shark Tank has been a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors hoping to secure a life-changing deal. Shark Tank has featured a diverse range of entrepreneurs, from seasoned business owners to young businesspeople.

While not many entrepreneurs can impress the judges with their creativity and business acumen, some manage to make an impression and get a deal from one of the investors. Some of the entrepreneurs on the show have years of experience under their belts but there are others who have barely any experience yet they manage to impress the Sharks.

This article will take a look at three of the top youngest entrepreneurs who managed to impress the Shark Tank judges. These businesspeople didn't have a lot of experience, but their ideas struck a chord with the investors, like The Measuring Shovel, Wise Pocket Products, and The Baby Toon.

3 youngest entrepreneurs to pitch on Shark Tank: From The Measuring Shovel to The Baby Toon

1) The Measuring Shovel

Maddox Prichard, a 13-year-old from Middle Tennessee, appeared on episode 6 of Shark Tank season 11 with his invention, the Measuring Shovel, his fourth-grade project.

The product is a regular shovel but with measurement markings and helps people measure the depth and width of holes they dig in their backyard. The product can be used by gardners as well to ensure that their plants have enough space to grow.

The teen appeared on the show with his family and asked the Sharks for $40,000 in exchange for 15% of their company. The business had not yet made any money, and they needed a Shark's help to launch the product.

Two experienced Sharks, Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner, teamed up to offer Maddox $40,000 for 30% of his company. Guest Shark, Daniel Lubetzky, offered the same amount for 25%.

After discussing the offers, Maddox chose to partner with Kevin and Lori. However, the deal ultimately fell through, and while Maddox does have a website, as of February 2025, the Measuring Shovels are not available for purchase.

2) Wise Pocket Products

Another young entrepreneur who made her way on Shark Tank was 13-year-old Sofi Overton, who presented her clothing line on season 11 of the show. Her products included socks with hidden pockets that allowed people to store their phones or keys when their clothes didn't have pockets.

To put her point forward, a group performed a dance routine, demonstrating how the socks kept their devices secure. Sofi shared that she invested $10,000 of her own money and made $16,000 in sales. The cost to make each pair of socks was $5.47.

Lori Greiner and Daymond John teamed up to offer Sofi $30,000 for 33.3% of her business. Sofi negotiated, asking for $35,000 for 25% of her company instead which Lori and Daymond agreed with.

However, as of February 2025, Sofi's company website is no longer active, and her social media accounts haven't been updated since 2020.

3) The Baby Toon

Ten-year-old Cassidy Crowley and her mom, Lori, appeared on the premiere episode of Shark Tank season 11 to present Cassidy's invention, The Baby Toon. The product is a soft and safe silicon spoon for babies to feed themselves and was created by Cassidy when she was seven years old during a science fair. The aim was to solve a problem.

When she reached back home, Cassidy noticed her mom worrying when her baby sister used a hard spoon, which could be a choking hazard. So, Cassidy designed a soft spoon to make mealtime safer for her baby sister.

During their pitch on Shark Tank, Cassidy and her mom asked the Sharks for $50,000 in exchange for half of their business. Lori Greiner agreed to their terms, and they accepted her offer.

Today, the Baby Toon is widely available as one can find the product online at Amazon and the Munchkin website, as well as in stores like Walmart and Target. It comes in three designs, an elephant, an alligator, and a koala.

Shark Tank is currently airing its 16th season on ABC.

