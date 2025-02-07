"So important in life" — Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner reveals the secret to true fulfillment beyond money

Lori Greiner, widely recognized for her role as an investor on Shark Tank, has spoken about the key to true fulfillment beyond financial success. In an Instagram video posted on February 7, 2025, she emphasized that while ambition and wealth have their place, they should not overshadow qualities such as humility, gratitude, and strong relationships.

"It's so important in life, no matter what you're doing, stay humble and grounded," she stated.

The Shark Tank investor explained that no matter how much success a person attains, it is essential to appreciate those who contributed to the journey and to prioritize meaningful connections over material wealth. She further underscored that kindness, giving back, and gratitude are significant aspects of a fulfilling life.

Shark Tank's Lori Greiner on fulfillment: The role of humility, gratitude, and relationships

Staying humble and grounded in success

In the Instagram video published on 7 February 2025, Greiner talked about why she believed individuals must remain grounded, humble, and thankful in everyday life and career. She felt that staying humbled is quite necessary irrespective of how much riches or success people achieve. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"No matter how far you go, no matter how wealthy you become, remember who are those that helped you get there."

She also underscored the importance of valuing relationships over financial achievements.

"No matter how far you go, drive is good, succeeding is good. But stay humble and grounded, and very grateful to all of those around you," she explained.

The Shark Tank investor highlighted that ambition is important, but it should not come at the cost of disregarding the people who provided support along the way.

Additionally, Greiner emphasized giving back and maintaining an attitude of gratitude.

"Remember the loved ones that supported you along the way. Kindness, caring, gratitude, and giving back is super important in life," she stated.

She suggested that satisfaction is not solely derived from wealth but also from generosity and appreciation for those who have been part of one's journey.

Practicing gratitude, including for oneself

On January 6, 2025, Greiner posted another Instagram video focusing on the practice of gratitude. She addressed the common habit of expressing gratitude for external factors, while also encouraging self-appreciation. She posed a question and challenged her audience to extend that question to themselves, saying,

"People always talk about having gratitude. What are you grateful for?"

The Shark Tank investor further explained the importance of recognizing one’s own value, stating,

"How about being grateful for yourself? Show gratitude to who you are."

Greiner suggested that individuals should acknowledge their own qualities and contributions, rather than solely focusing on external sources of gratitude. In addition, she encouraged making self-gratitude a daily habit.

"It helps you to realize what a wonderful person you are, and we should show gratitude to ourselves every single day," she said.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that knowing one's self-worth is what creates a positive thinking pattern and brings overall well-being.

Through these videos, Greiner's statements reinforce the idea that true fulfillment is found in humility, gratitude, and strong relationships rather than financial success alone. She also emphasized the importance of practicing gratitude, not only towards others but also towards oneself.

Catch all-new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC. Fans can also stream episodes anytime on Hulu.

