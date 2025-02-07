"Gives it a depth" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on the craftsmanship of Louis Erard watch 

In a recent Instagram post on February 6, 2025, Kevin O'Leary, known for his role on Shark Tank, shared his thoughts with a watch retailer on the craftsmanship of a Louis Erard watch featuring a stone dial. He highlighted the watch's depth, saying,

“That's very interesting. Gives it a depth. Just beautiful. That's very, very interesting.”

O'Leary’s interest in watches that incorporate unique elements, such as the stone dial with lapis lazuli and gold flecks, demonstrates his appreciation for innovation and craftsmanship. Louis Erard’s focus on artisanal practices aligns with the Shark Tank investor's taste for timepieces that stand out both in terms of aesthetics and technical achievement.

Louis Erard’s Stone-Dial Watches

The video posted on O'Leary’s Instagram features a detailed look at Louis Erard’s stone-dial watches. These watches are known for their intricate, artisanal designs, and the specific model discussed in the post includes a lapis dial. The watch features gold flecks within the stone, which O'Leary described as providing a significant visual effect.

The watch retailer explained the craftsmanship behind the dial, stating,

“This is a lapis dial. So this is your $3,000 to $4,000 range,” emphasizing the complexity and rarity of crafting such a piece.

Additionally, the retailer pointed out the challenges of working with the material, which highlights the difficulty involved in creating these stone-dial watches, noting,

“It's very hard to do this to cut the stone. And the amount of breakage is a huge problem,”

The Shark Tank investor acknowledged the intricacy of the design, which reflected his appreciation for the gold flecks' visual impact and the watch's overall aesthetics. The watch features a regulator layout, a design that divides the time display into separate sub-dials for the hours, minutes, and seconds. According to the retailer,

“You’re getting a regulator. So a regulator, what that is known for, is having the hours be smaller on the sub-dial. Then you have the minutes as the central hand, solely. Then you have your seconds down here. So it splits it up.”

This layout enhances the watch's functionality by providing a clearer view of the individual time indicators.

A look at Kevin O’Leary’s watch preferences

According to IFL Watched, Kevin O'Leary’s style and taste in luxury watches are well-documented, with his collection including high-end pieces like the Rolex Daytona 'Panda' 116500LN and the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow 7968/300R.

The Shark Tank investor is known for his sartorial choices on Shark Tank, where he consistently wears tailored suits complemented by accessories like gold cufflinks, a red tie, and a pocket square. This attention to detail in his attire extends to his watch collection, which features some of the most sought-after timepieces in the luxury watch market.

Comments about the Louis Erard stone-dial watch resonate with what O'Leary likes best in timepieces: quality craft. He's known for owning very elegant watches, such as the Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger' 116588TBR-a watch whose face is encrusted with diamonds.

His preference for such high-end watches speaks to his recognition of the precision and artistry required to create them. The stone-dial model from Louis Erard fits into this category, offering a refined, artisanal approach to Swiss watchmaking.

Catch Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank, airing Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC. Don't miss the latest episodes—stream them anytime on Hulu.

