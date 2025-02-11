"Knowing what people want" — When Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner revealed her "superhuman power"

Lori Greiner, one of Shark Tank's mentors and investors, has built a reputation for identifying profitable products and helping entrepreneurs launch their businesses. In 2016, she was interviewed on the Behind the Brand podcast about her entrepreneurial experience, perspective, and what she considers her "superhuman power."

During the interview, Lori was asked to share something she excels at that people might not know about her. In response, she said,

"Oh, well, my superhuman power, I think the thing I’m really good at, is knowing what people want. I just have a gut, innate instinct for knowing what people want, and that helps me to make the right decisions often."

Lori stated that this skill has been instrumental in her career, enabling her to spot marketable products and make well-informed investment decisions.

How did Shark Tank star Lori Greiner build her entrepreneurial mindset?

Lori Greiner's confidence in her decision-making arises from her early belief that she was destined to be an entrepreneur. During the interview, she remembered always wanting to be independent and not work for someone else.

"I was very creative, and I just needed to find what it was I wanted to do. And I fell into it accidentally," she said.

She noted that many aspiring entrepreneurs struggle with confidence and the willingness to put in the necessary effort. According to Lori, hesitation and fear often prevent people from achieving their goals. She advised those starting their careers to take bold steps, trust their instincts, and be prepared to work hard.

"If there is any goal that you have for your career, for your life, all you have to do is put your mind to it and then do all the smart things in which to make it happen."

Shark Tank star Lori also shared her philosophy on problem-solving, explaining that she doesn’t let obstacles deter her. Instead, she focuses on finding solutions and moving forward. She mentioned that if something is an "obstacle" in her path, she will "forge" through it. Furthermore, she emphasized that there is always a way to find a solution, and she makes an effort to discover them.

A tough lesson in trusting her instincts

Despite her business acumen, Shark Tank star Lori admitted that there have been times when she did not trust her instincts, which led to hard lessons learned from those experiences. One particular failure stood out to her.

She recalled creating a 28-piece centerpiece collection, a product she believed was ideal for the holiday season. However, QVC buyers insisted on launching it for Mother's Day. Against her better judgment, she agreed. Unfortunately, the sales did not meet expectations.

"I think we brought in like 100,000 pieces, and I think I sold like 30 on one day. It was a one-day selling thing, and that was tragic."

Lori expressed that she felt like a failure after the disappointing sales. However, the product ultimately sold out during the holiday season, proving her initial instinct was right. She reflected on the experience and emphasized the importance of trusting one's gut feeling.

"Lesson: follow your gut."

Lori Greiner's experiences demonstrate that understanding customer desires, trusting your instincts, and learning from failures are often the keys to success in business. On Shark Tank, she has helped numerous entrepreneurs turn their ideas into profitable ventures.

Watch new season of Shark Tank airing episodes every Friday on ABC.

