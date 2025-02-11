What's inside Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec's $7.95 million Newport Beach vacation home? Details explored

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec has been involved in several real estate purchases over the years, including Hollywood Hills and Hidden Hills. According to HypeMagazine, he purchased his 2018 summer home in Newport Beach, California, for $7.95 million. The 3,550-square-foot contemporary-style home was located in the Balboa Peninsula and overlooked the harbor, with a private boat dock.

Originally remodeled in 2017 by Meditech founder Howie Bartz, the two-storey house was designed to have incorporated indoor and outdoor living. Without a pool or very little space in the outdoors, the waterfront property has its modern features to make it stand out in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.

Inside the Newport Beach vacation home of Shark Tank mentor

As reported by Hype Magazine, the first floor has an open floor plan, comprising a center-island kitchen, dining area, and living room. This modern kitchen with high-end appliances is sleek and does not contrast with the interior of the home. The living room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, along with retractable glass walls for a view of the harbor and access to the deck.

On the second floor are all four bedrooms, including a master suite. The master suite has large picture windows to help take in all of the great views, as well as a free-standing tub and all custom tile work in the bathroom. Colors used throughout are neutral, such as white walls paired with French oak floors showcasing clean lines.

The exterior, meanwhile, features a wooden deck and artificial turf to maximize usability in the very limited yard space. Additional timber accents by Howie Bartz create a nice contrast to the ultra-contemporary design, mixing modern architecture with natural elements.

Listed originally for $8.475 million, it was sold to Robert Herjavec. Tara Foster Shapiro of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty represented Howie Bartz, while Andrew McDonald of The Agency represented Robert Herjavec.

Newport Beach and its real estate appeal

New­port Beach is known for its water­front prop­er­ties, year-round pleas­ant cli­mate, and high-end amen­i­ties. The city is home to a hand­ful of real­ity TV per­son­al­i­ties, includ­ing HGTV's Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow. De­mand in the area for ultra-lux­ury homes re­mains high, with lit­tle in­ven­to­ry avail­able on the water.

Robert Herjavec and his wife, the former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec, have become the latest in a string of high-profile owners to stake their claim in the Newport Beach vacation market.

The couple has been steadily investing in multiple properties over the years; Robert Herjavec previously bought and then offloaded estates in Hollywood Hills and Hidden Hills, respectively.

Where do the other mentors of Shark Tank live?

The other Shark Tank investors have their own notable properties. Barbara Corcoran has a $12 million penthouse in New York City. Mark Cuban divides his time between a Laguna Beach mansion and a 23,676-square-foot estate in Dallas. Daymond John has a high-rise apartment in New York and a big rural property in Dutchess County.

Lori Greiner lives primarily in Chicago but also maintains a home in Philadelphia, near the QVC office. Mr.Wonderful of Shark Tank. Kevin O'Leary has primary residence is on Lake Joseph in Canada, but he also has a brownstone in Boston and a waterfront home in Miami, as reported by the outlet.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

