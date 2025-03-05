"The best problem in the world to have" — When Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban revealed how he manages people asking for things

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban appeared on Patrick Bet-David’s Valuetainment podcast in November 2015, where he talked about how he handles people constantly reaching out to him for favors, investments, or business opportunities. As a billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank mentor, he is often approached by people asking for guidance or investments.

Ad

When asked how he manages these requests while running multiple businesses,

"In terms of people wanting things, you know, it's the best problem in the world to have, and so I try to be nice, I try to be considerate, but people who know me understand what’s important to me and what’s not, and either you fit in that or you don’t," he shared.

Ad

Trending

Cuban explained that while he remains open to opportunities, he sets clear boundaries.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on how he sets boundaries

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban shared that he handles most communications through CyberDust and email, avoiding in-person meetings or phone calls. This approach allows him to filter interactions and quickly determine which requests deserve his attention.

“People that I’m close to, I know what’s going on, and so it’s really easy. If I don’t know you, reach out to me on CyberDust, and I’ve got 30 seconds to decide whether or not I want to know you,” he shared.

Ad

By reducing communication methods, Cuban eliminated distractions and stayed focused on his priorities. He believed this approach let people with valuable discussions reach him while avoiding unnecessary requests.

"I don't do a lot of sit-downs. I do almost everything through CyberDust or email, and that makes me a lot more efficient," Cuban said.

This system helped him manage accessibility without being constantly drained by demands. Cuban set clear boundaries to focus on meaningful interactions instead of being pulled in different directions.

Ad

Mark Cuban's perspective on the Importance of effort in business success

Ad

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban also spoke about why some businesses fail. He pointed out that lack of effort and preparation are common reasons.

“They just don’t do the work. They don’t learn.” he said.

According to Cuban, every business operates in a competitive environment, and those who fail often do not understand their industry well enough. He explained that entering a business without the right knowledge puts a person at a disadvantage.

Ad

"When you walk into a room and start a business, you’re never in a vacuum with no competition—unless you’re extremely lucky. And if there’s competition, that means someone else knows your business just as well as you do," he shared.

Cuban discussed that hard work and knowledge are within an entrepreneur’s control. He explained that people who put in the time to understand their business and customers have a better chance of success.

Ad

“The one thing in business you can control is effort—going out there, making sales, and doing the work. If you put in the effort, you give yourself the best chance to succeed." he said.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban advised that learning about an industry and being well-prepared are key factors in staying ahead of competitors. He has always encouraged his followers to read and understand new technologies.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Shark Tank season 16 airing every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback