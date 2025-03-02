"I've taken Python online classes" — When Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban revealed how he stays updated with technology

Shark Tank mentor and billionaire investor Mark Cuban has always shared the importance of continuous learning, especially in the world of technology. In a Yahoo Finance podcast posted on June 1, 2019, Cuban spoke about his entrepreneurial journey, his approach to business, and how he stays ahead in the tech industry.

"I've taken Python online classes. If you go in my bathroom, there's a machine learning for dummies book. I just started JavaScript neural networks," he shared.

Cuban discussed how technology has transformed industries over the years and why business leaders must engage with it. He explained that merely talking about artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning isn't enough, one must take the time to study and understand these concepts.

Shark Tank mentor also talked about his own efforts in keeping up with AI advancements, such as completing tutorials on Amazon and reading about neural networks.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on the importance of learning new technology

Throughout the conversation, Mark Cuban stressed that understanding technology is not optional, it’s a necessity. Reflecting on his career, he mentioned how his success started from his willingness to learn about new trends before others. He asked if he didn’t understand "how to apply" AI to his businesses, how could he invest in it?

He recounted how, in the early days of personal computers, many people resisted change. Business owners hesitated to replace pen-and-paper ledgers with spreadsheets, but he saw an opportunity. He recognized that the same principle applies to AI today, those who invest time in understanding it will have an edge.

Cuban admitted he wasn’t trying to become an expert programmer but wanted to understand the fundamentals to make informed business decisions.

“I’m not going to build a million-layer neural network and try to change the world, but I can read that stuff and understand it,” he explained.

According to the Shark Tank star, his approach was strategic and he learned enough to evaluate business opportunities and navigate the evolving tech landscape. By taking Python and machine learning courses, he ensured he wasn’t solely reliant on others for technical insights.

He shared that many people claim to understand AI, but without foundational knowledge, it’s hard to determine who genuinely does.

How technology has shaped Cuban’s business strategy?

Cuban further explained that throughout his career, he has witnessed firsthand how different technological revolutions reshape industries.

“I saw the impact of PCs, then the impact of local area networks, then the internet, then mobile, then wireless,” he said.

Mark Cuban learned to view Artificial Intelligence as an even bigger transformation than all of these devices combined. He pointed out that while AI is often discussed in business circles, few people take the time to study how it works. This, he argued, creates a gap between those who talk about technology and those who understand how to apply it.

“Lots of people talk about artificial intelligence, but not a lot of people are putting in the time to take classes or do the tutorials,” he noted.

