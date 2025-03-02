"Stop holding back" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner on chasing dreams

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner encouraged entrepreneurs to take action in an Instagram reel shared on March 1, 2025. She addressed those waiting for the right moment, saying,

"Are you waiting for the sign to finally go after your big idea? Waiting for the right time to take that first step? Well guess what? Here it is. This is your sign. Stop holding back. Just go for it."

Lori Greiner’s message focused on overcoming hesitation and taking control of one’s goals. Known for her expertise in guiding aspiring business owners in Shark Tank, she reminded her audience that opportunities are created through action, not waiting. She talked about the importance of self-belief.

"Out of 8 billion people in this world, I believe in you. And honestly, that's all the signs you need," she said.

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner’s message on taking action

In the reel, Shark Tank star Lori Greiner highlighted that waiting for the perfect moment often leads to missed opportunities. She encouraged her audience to take the first step.

"Whatever you've been dreaming about, start now. There's nothing standing in your way," she shared.

She outlined two key steps for success:

"Get clear on your goal. What do you really want? Two, take smart steps and keep going. One at a time gets you there," Lori said.

Her message resonated with many, as she urged people to stop overthinking and take action. Through her years on Shark Tank, she has encouraged business owners to focus on execution rather than waiting for ideal conditions. A few of her followers commented on the post, saying that it was a "perfect message."

Comments on Lori's reel (Image via Instagram/ @lorigreiner)

She reinforced that self-belief is crucial.

"You've got everything it takes. I believe it, and now it's time for you to believe it too," she said.

Lori Greiner on entrepreneurship and preparation

In a March 2011 interview with Forbes, Shark Tank mentor, Greiner, discussed the importance of preparation in entrepreneurship. She shared insights from her book, Invent It, Sell It, Bank It!, and reflected on the lessons she learned in her career. Lori talked about her book and the importance of marketing research.

"I talk about it a lot in my book and give step by step what you should do. But in short, I believe in hitting the streets and talking to strangers to truly get an honest opinion."

Greiner shared that research is key, stating that if entrepreneurs are serious about getting a deal and it is important to them, it would be "intuitive to study," and learn everything they can about the show, the sharks, and the process. She also explained how she evaluates business ideas.

"Fortunately, I've always had very good intuition about what would work in the marketplace, but after seventeen and a half years of experience selling a large variety of products, I really know now what works and what doesn't and what has the greatest potential to be very successful."

When asked about creativity, she shared that she was always a creative person. Typically, she gets her "best ideas" when she is on an airplane. She added that airplanes were quiet, and she had time to think and focus. Lori added that she often thought about what she needed in the marketplace, and what she thought would be a great product.

Fans can watch new episodes of Shark Tank, airing every Friday on ABC.

