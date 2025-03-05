  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "Speak up immediately" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner on handling judgment from others

"Speak up immediately" — Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner on handling judgment from others

By Sindhura Venkatesh
Modified Mar 05, 2025 08:35 GMT
Lori Greiner (Image via Instagram @lorigreinershark)
Lori Greiner (Image via Instagram/ @lorigreinershark)

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner addressed the issue of feeling judged based on one's background, experience, or age in an Instagram reel posted on March 5, 2025. She stated that such judgments often reflect the character of the person making them, not the individual being judged.

Ad
"When it happens, don't stay silent, speak up immediately," Greiner advised.

She highlighted the importance of setting clear boundaries to influence how others treat us. Drawing from personal experience, she encouraged individuals to assert their worth and not allow others' perceptions to dictate their self-value.

The caption of the reel stated:

"How people treat you starts with what you allow—set the tone and show them your worth. What’s your moment where you stood up for yourself?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner's advice on addressing judgements

Ad

In her Instagram reel, Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner posed a question to her audience:

"Have you ever felt judged? Because of your background, experience or age?"

She suggested, as aforementioned, that such judgments are more indicative of the person making them.

"The sooner you address, the clearer your boundaries will be," Greiner advised.

Shark Tank star Greiner provided an example where someone speaks in a "dismissive or disrespectful" manner. She recommended responding with,

Ad
"I'd appreciate it if you didn't talk to me that way."

She clarified that one doesn't need to be rude but should be clear in their communication. According to Greiner, such a moment can change how others treat them. She shared that she has faced similar situations and found this approach effective, stating,

"I've been there too, and trust me it works."

Greiner concluded by reminding her audience that how people treat you starts with what you allow, encouraging them to "set the tone, stand tall", and left viewers with the affirmation of "you've got it."

Ad

Lori's advice on achieving success

Ad

In an interview with Entrepreneur magazine in June 2018, Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner talked about how to handle a business in this modern world. She talked about how businesses have changed over time, what makes a business successful, and common mistakes that entrepreneurs should not make when pitching to investors.

"When someone tells you that something can't be done, all it really means is that it hasn't been done before," she stated.
Ad

She said that new business owners have more opportunities than ever before because of technology, easy access to resources, and alternative funding options. When asked about the qualities that make a strong business pitch, she shared:

"Be energetic, captivating, honest and informative, but brief. A great pitch is when a person can describe what their business or product is within two sentences."

Shark Tank mentor Lori Greiner noted that enthusiasm plays a crucial role, as even the best plans can fail if they aren't presented with passion. She also talked about common mistakes businesses make when they pitch their ideas and stressed how important it is to be prepared, enthusiastic and humble.

Ad

She told business owners that they should know everything there is to know about their product or service, and be ready to answer any question that comes up. Not being ready shows a lack of dedication and care, which can show how likely a business is to succeed.

Shark Tank season 16 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी