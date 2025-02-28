"She thought it would be a great investment" — Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban invests in Fetii after his daughter's recommendation

Shark Tank mentor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently invested in the group rideshare company Fetii Inc. after his daughter spoke highly of the service. In a Forbes article published on February 18, 2025, Cuban shared that his daughter frequently used Fetii and encouraged him to look into the company.

This led to his Radical Investments fund leading a $7.35 million seed funding round, joined by Y Combinator, Goodwater Capital, and other investors. Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban said in an email interview,

"My daughter has used it many times and raved about it. She thought it would be a great investment. So I talked to the team and really love what they are doing. So I invested."

Austin-based Fetii offers a group rideshare service, connecting users to 15-passenger vans via its app. It partners with Vehicle Service Providers (VSPs) who manage the fleets. Fetii operates in 68 U.S. cities, including Nashville, Atlanta, and several Texas locations.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban’s investment and role in Fetii’s expansion

Fetii’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Iommi shared that Cuban quickly understood the company’s vision and long-term potential. Iommi explained,

"I shared the bigger vision for Fetii—what it is now and what it has the potential to become. Mark immediately recognized the scale of what we were building and he understood the long-term plan and the impact Fetii could have."

The investment will help Fetii expand its operations as it continues to grow its user base. In 2024, Fetii transported over 1.5 million passengers, with more than 200,000 riders using the service each month. The company’s mobile app allows users to book rides in large-capacity vehicles, with a QR-based payment system enabling fare splitting.

Shark Tank mentor Cuban’s role goes beyond financial backing. Iommi described him as a key advisor in Fetii’s growth.

"While he’s an investor and strategic partner, he’s also a close advisor and someone I can turn to for guidance," Iommi said.

The CEO added,

"We have open, honest conversations about everything from scaling Fetii to navigating challenges, and he’s always there to offer support."

Cuban also confirmed his active involvement with the company. He said that right now they "throw questions" at him all the time.

Fetii’s growth and future plans

Fetii continues to expand while also exploring new opportunities in transportation technology. The company recently introduced Fetii Media, a platform that promotes the brand and engages customers through TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

"Everything we create, whether through Fetii Ride or Fetii Media, is designed to bring people together," Iommi stated.

Looking ahead, Fetii is monitoring developments in autonomous and electric vehicles. He added that that they were closely monitoring the trends in autonomous vehicles and AI, as their app generated highly "valuable trip data" that many "potential partners" are eager to tap into.

Shark Tank star Cuban offered advice on how Fetii should approach its expansion.

"Don't rush. It's not a race. Pay attention to support services, they are critical for fleet management and drivers."

With its rideshare model and recent investment, Fetii aims to continue scaling while maintaining its focus on technology and user experience. The company currently operates in over 68 U.S. cities, including Nashville, Tennessee; Tempe, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; and multiple locations in Texas, such as Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, and College Station.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

