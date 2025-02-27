"No, because once I'm gone, I'm gone" - Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec reveals if he worries about leaving a legacy behind

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec has built a successful career with years of hard work. However, when it comes to leaving a legacy behind, he has a distinct perspective.

In an interview with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes podcast, published on February 5, Robert shared that he did not worry about leaving a legacy behind after his death. Instead, he focused on what he wanted his kids to remember him by, and it was his love.

"I was just talking to somebody about this, they said 'Do you worry about your legacy?' And I think no, because once I'm gone, I'm gone. But what do I want my kids to remember about me? I want them to remember the joy and the love," he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares what he prays for and explains the meaningless of legacy for him

In the podcast, host Lewis Howes asked Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec what he prayed from God in the present.

Robert began answering the question by listing "peace" as one of the important things he wished for. He added that he just wanted his family to have a peaceful life that they feel fulfilled with.

The Herjavec Group CEO then recalled a conversation he had where he was asked if he worried about leaving a legacy behind. Robert's answer was a 'no' as he believed that worrying about legacy was pointless. He added that once he was gone he would no longer be present to witness or influence how other people remembered him.

The Shark Tank investor added that instead of worrying about what people remembered of him, he was more focused on his kids and their remembrance. He shared that he wanted his kids to commemorate the joy and the love that he brought into the world.

Robert concluded his answer by noting that he prayed for love, joy, and peace, which were the things he felt every human being wanted in their life. He additionally added "financial success" to his list of prayers as he believed that it was interlinked with the three.

"I think if you live in North America, you have to make a certain amount of money to take care of your family. I mean, that's just reality. And that's one of the things I have worried about America in the last few years, it's 'Becoming wealthy, almost became like a dirty word,'" he added.

Robert shares the three truths that he would leave behind

Later in the podcast, host Lewis Howes posed a question to Robert. He asked him to imagine a scenario where, after his passing, all of his teachings, achievements, and content vanished from the world.

Given this hypothetical situation, Lewis wanted to know the three key lessons or truths the Shark Tank investor would choose to leave behind—essentially, the final pieces of wisdom people would remember him by.

Robert noted that the first thing he would leave behind would be his family, especially his kids because he believed that they were the embodiment of what he was.

Joy would be the second thing on his list as he stated that there was no life without joy.

"Number 2 is joy. Without joy, there is no life. There is no wealth in misery. How many successful people are miserable, right? I think you can spike to success, but if you don't have joy it fades. And how many successful people commit suicide? And drugs and alcohol? Joy is everlasting," the Shark Tank explained.

Finally, the third thing or truth he would leave behind was "empowerment." He believed before leaving that world an individual should hope that they were able to empower somebody in their life, to do something better.

"It's one of the great things about Shark Tank. Where was I just the other day? And somebody gave me a card and thanked me for being on the show and how much it affected them and their family. And I think, how great is that? To be on the show that inspires so many people for 21 years," he concluded.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

