“We're gonna come in together" - When Shark Tank's Mark Cuban teamed up with Daymond John for Twist It Up Comb

Twist It Up Comb founder Noel Durity secured a dual-shark deal on Shark Tank season 10 episode 12 when Mark Cuban and Daymond John invested in his innovative hair styling tool. Durity pitched his patented stainless steel comb designed for African-American men with textured hair, seeking $225,000 for 15% equity.

The product cost $3.50 to manufacture and was sold for $29.99. Durity faced inventory shortages after selling out seven times due to Chinese manufacturing delays. After Robert Herjavec dropped out and other sharks expressed concerns about Durity's accounting practices, Cuban proposed a partnership with Daymond John.

"I've got a solution, I got solution here we're gonna come in Together he'll deal with the licensing and if he closes a license deal he's in he doesn't get a license deal he's not in and then I give you 225 for the 25 percent I can help you with the Chinese stuff I can help you with the online stuff so same deal 225 for 25%," Cuban stated.

This arrangement created a safety net ensuring Durity would receive funding regardless of which distribution path succeeded. The deal was eventually accepted.

Mark Cuban offers a contingency arrangement with Daymond John on Shark Tank

Noel Durity walked into Shark Tank showcasing his company's flagship product - a miniaturized stainless steel "tennis racquet" designed for hair styling. The entrepreneur explained that African-American men with thick, coarse hair struggled with traditional combs.

Durity’s solution came from personal experience, as he had used actual tennis racquets for nearly three years before developing a pocket-sized version. He demonstrated how his product created defined curl patterns while maintaining product application, unlike competing options.

He highlighted that traditional curl sponges required frequent replacement due to product buildup and sanitation concerns. His stainless steel and plastic construction eliminated these issues, creating a durable one-time purchase option. The patent-protected device was manufactured in the USA by his company.

Durity developed the Twist It Up Comb at Deskhub in San Diego, a collaborative workspace for small businesses. By the time of his 2018 Shark Tank appearance, the company had established itself in over 100 barber shops and various online retailers including Amazon.

The manufacturing economics attracted serious shark interest. Each comb cost approximately $3.50 to produce and sold for $29.99, creating a substantial profit margin. Durity reported sales of $500,000 for 2018, with 70% generated online and 30% through wholesale channels.

The company had completely sold out of product seven times due to manufacturing delays from Chinese suppliers. This supply chain vulnerability became a key discussion point during the pitch.

Robert Herjavec became the first shark to exit the deal. The remaining sharks expressed concerns about Durity's operational structure. They questioned his recent hire of an accountant and worried his "back office" lacked organization. Despite these reservations, Mark Cuban and Daymond recognized complementary ways they could assist the business.

Daymond John believed his connections in the hair care industry could secure valuable licensing deals. Mark Cuban focused on supply chain solutions and digital growth. His experience with Chinese manufacturing and direct-to-consumer marketing addressed the inventory challenges that had repeatedly plagued the company. This deal was accepted.

Post-Tank journey

As per the Shark Tank Blog, Twist It Up Comb's sales surged following the episode's airing. Mark Cuban prominently featured the company on his website and promoted it through his Amazon Store page.

The increased visibility attracted unwanted attention from counterfeiters. Durity actively pursued companies selling knockoff versions of his patented design. He personally visited retail locations, collected invoices, tracked down manufacturers, and issued cease and desist orders to protect his intellectual property.

In June 2021, Durity released the Twist It Up 3.0 featuring an ergonomic handle design and updated version of the company's Red One Hair Gel. By August 2022, the Twist It Up 4.0 launched with three switchable twist inserts accommodating various hair lengths.

As of July 2024, Twist It Up Comb reported annual revenue of $6 million, representing tremendous growth from the $500,000 in sales during the Shark Tank appearance. The company's trajectory demonstrated how strategic shark partnerships could amplify a promising business when matched with a determined, capable entrepreneur.

Fans can watch new episodes of Shark Tank season 16 on ABC network.

