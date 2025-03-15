"I had sleepless nights" — Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky opens up about facing investor bullying

Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky recently shared a candid reflection on his experiences with investor bullying. In an Instagram reel posted on March 15, 2025, Lubetzky spoke about the challenges he faced when navigating difficult investor relationships. He recalled a particularly tough time,

"I had sleepless nights and I was very very very worried about it. It's one of those moments where you either stand strong or cave." he shared.

The entrepreneur opened up about a time when he stood his ground against an investor who attempted to take control of his company. The reel gave further insights into his personal and professional struggles, discussing how he overcame them.

In the caption, Lubetzky wrote,

"In life and in business, the rules of the playground apply: don’t be a bully but don’t ALLOW yourself to get bullied either."

Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky on facing the threat of losing company control

Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky recalled a moment when an investor threatened to remove him from his own company.

"I once had a situation where an investor literally tried to kick me out, and threatened if I didn't allow them to take control of the company," he shared.

Daniel Lubetzky further added,

"All the team members that they had introduced me to, they were going to take them with them," he shared.

The experience took an emotional toll on him. He reflected that it was a time filled with fear and worry, leading to sleepless nights. It was a defining moment where he had to choose between standing strong or giving in, and ultimately, he decided not to cave.

Lubetzky believed that standing firm was about protecting his company’s identity, even if it meant risking the loss of team members. He felt that compromising his values and vision was not an option.

Overcoming the challenge with support

Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky shared the importance of having a strong support system. He credited his mentors, friends, and legal counsel for helping him navigate the situation.

"What made me able to stand strong against bullying and not let them bully me is that I had surrounded myself with mentors and friends and legal counsel that could be by my side, help me and counsel me to hold strong," he explained.

Shark Tank star added that calling the investor's bluff played a key role in overcoming the situation. He shared that he told his investors that he was not going to "allow them to take control of the company." They further asked some of his team members to leave, and some of them left.

"It was probably one of the biggest mistakes of their life. But most of them stayed with me and ended up doing very well for themselves," he added.

Lubetzky concluded by stressing the importance of choosing partners wisely. He said that it was "really really important" that people should be very picky about who they choose their partner to be, so that when any "tough" situation comes up, they have someone with the same values and will stand by their side. He further said that above all, people need to have that "business backbone" and stay strong.

Daniel Lubetzky, who founded KIND Snacks in 2004, has built the company into one of the most recognized healthy snack brands, which promotes transparency and social responsibility in its business approach.

Catch the latest episode of Shark Tank which is currently streaming on ABC.

