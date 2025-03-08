Shark Tank season 16, episode 12 recap: Daniel Lubetzky returns as guest judge while kid-friendly coffee catches attention

Shark Tank season 16, episode 12 aired on March 7, 2025, featuring four pitches. Daniel Lubetzky joined Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran as a guest judge.

The episode opened with Kiid Coffee, a father-son duo from Alpharetta, Georgia, pitching the “world’s first coffee for kids.” Seeking $50,000 for 5%, they promoted their 99.9% caffeine-free, organic, antioxidant-rich coffee.

Kevin O’Leary initially offered $50,000 for 30%, while Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban proposed a 20% stake for the same amount. Daniel Lubetzky matched the 20% offer with an added condition: if the founder transitioned to full-time, he would return 5% in stock options. Kevin revised his offer to 15%, but the founders accepted Daniel’s offer.

GoodLove Foods impresses the mentors of Shark Tank

The second pitch came from Chennelle Diong, the founder of GoodLove Foods, seeking $150,000 for a 5% stake in Shark Tank. She introduced a line of frozen, ready-to-bake gluten-free pastries,

“Celiac safe, allergen-friendly, and delicious enough for all,” Chenelle described the products.

Lori Greiner, after tasting the product,

"This is amazing, like 'blow my mind' amazing," she shared.

Diong revealed that 85% of sales came from direct-to-consumer channels, with $360,000 in revenue over the last 12 months and a 30-35% customer retention rate. Daniel Lubetzky and Barbara Corcoran opted out early, while Kevin O’Leary said, "You're not ready for big-time retail," before also stepping away.

Mark Cuban followed, stating he lacked expertise in the space. Lori Greiner made an offer of $150,000 for 20%, which Diong negotiated down to 18%. Lori accepted, sealing the deal in Shark Tank.

The Happy Birdwater and Remento pitch their ideas

Susan Vandergriff from Dunlap, Tennessee, pitched The Happy Birdwater, a customized bird food subscription service, seeking $150,000 for 10%. She highlighted that their birdseed blends were tailored to customers' local bird species based on real-time bird sighting data.

She shared the company’s sales history, noting a steady increase from $9,000 in the first year to a projected $360,000 in 2024. However, she admitted the business was not yet profitable. Kevin O’Leary was the first to opt out. Mark Cuban also got out,

"You're a service business pretending to be a product business," he said before exiting.

Lori Greiner called it a "niche product and niche market" and declined to invest. Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky also passed, with Daniel advising her to refine her "business model and cost structure." She left without securing an investment in this episode of Shark Tank.

The final pitch came from Charlie Green, founder of Remento, seeking $300,000 for a 5% stake. He introduced a service that transforms spoken memories into keepsake books, eliminating the need for apps or logins. He shared a personal story about losing his father at a young age and how his mother’s stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis motivated him to create the company.

Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky were visibly moved by his story and got teared up. Green said that in the last 10 months, Remento had generated $620,000 in sales, with a projected $1.5 million in 2024. Barbara Corcoran opted out, while Mark Cuban offered $300,000 for 10%, Green accepted the deal.

Watch the latest episode 12 of Shark Tank currently streaming on ABC.

