"We need to be part of the solution" — Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky on naming his company KIND

In a reel posted on February 22, 2025, Shark Tank mentor and KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky shared the inspiration behind his company’s name. He explained that KIND was founded the year his father passed away, with its name chosen to honor human compassion. He wrote in the caption:

"To honor the spirit of my father – who survived horrors thanks to the kindness of strangers – we named the company KIND."

Reflecting on growing divisions in society, he stated:

"We just need to recognize that we cannot wait for others to do it for us. We need to be part of the solution."

Lubetzky’s post highlighted the impact of small acts of kindness, particularly in his father’s survival during the Holocaust. He urged people to move beyond an “us versus them” mentality and take steps toward unity.

For the unversed, KIND is a snack company founded in 2004 by Daniel Lubetzky. It is known for its nutritious and ingredient-transparent snack bars, granola, and other healthy food products.

Shark Tank mentor's way of honoring his father's legacy of kindness

Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky spoke about how his father’s survival was made possible by small acts of kindness, even from unexpected sources.

"I always thought as a kid when I started hearing about the stories, of what my father went through in the concentration camp and in the Holocaust, that it was, thanks to the kindness of others that he survived," he shared.

He recalled his father’s experience when a German soldier, in a moment where no one else was watching, threw a potato by his feet, helping him survive another day. Inspired by this, Lubetzky wanted his company to reflect that same principle of compassion. He explained:

"That’s what he committed himself to do, to be kind to others. And that’s why I named the company KIND."

He added that the name wasn’t just about creating healthy products; it was a way to honor his father’s spirit and promote kindness in everyday interactions. Lubetzky also addressed the growing divisiveness in society, urging people to replace division with unity.

The responsibility to create change according to Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky wrote in the reel caption:

"Now, as I witness growing extremism and feel the need for Builders to seize back the agenda, I’m reminded of the the transformative power of small, positive actions toward each other."

Shark Tank star Lubetzky stressed the importance of individual action in shaping a more inclusive world.

"By recognizing the power that we all have to actually make a difference, to replace all these 'us vs. them' mentalities with a problem-solving mindset and join together," he said.

Daniel Lubetzky said that waiting for external change is not enough, people must actively take steps to promote kindness. He stated that even small gestures can have a transformative impact. Shark Tank mentor added that by treating each other with "humanity, equality, and dignity," people have the power to transform the world.

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

