"We take for granted": Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky talks about the resilience of American entrepreneurs

On February 20, 2025, Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky shared an Instagram video featuring a clip from one of his event talks. He emphasized that in many other countries, failure in business is socially unacceptable, often discouraging individuals from taking risks. In the video, he stated,

"One thing that we take for granted that we don't realize here in the United States is how rare the entrepreneurial spirit in America is."

Lubetzky described how in other cultures, failure is a permanent stain not only on individuals but also on their families. This deters risk-taking and restricts business innovation. In the United States though, the capacity to bounce back from failure helps fuel a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that the system promotes innovation and economic development by creating a culture where errors are considered learning opportunities instead of failures.

Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky on the importance of embracing failure in entrepreneurship

The role of failure in entrepreneurial success

Lubetzky underscored that failure is an integral part of the entrepreneurial process. In his view, the ability to accept and learn from failure allows businesses to refine their strategies and improve their products. In his Instagram video, he noted,

"Entrepreneurial spirit cannot thrive without recognizing that making mistakes is part of the formula."

The Shark Tank investor highlighted the importance of maintaining a constructive approach when mistakes occur. In the caption alongside the clip, he wrote,

"Be kind to your team, be kind to your product, and be kind to yourself."

Lubetzky's thinking fits into the general principle that failure is usually an inevitable part of achieving success in the long term. He implied that this resilience not only aids individual entrepreneurs but also makes the economy more robust overall.

The connection between entrepreneurship and society

Aside from its influence on business success, Lubetzky attributed entrepreneurial resilience to more general societal values. He cautioned that failure to forgive errors would undermine the entrepreneurial spirit that has helped build the strength of the nation. Daniel suggested that if people are not encouraged through failures, the pillar of economic growth would be weakened.

Lubetzky also addressed the role of civility and support in maintaining an environment favorable for entrepreneurship. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"It goes to the essence of civility, kindness, grace to just be a little bit more forgiving of one another."

He said that having a culture of understanding is advantageous not just for individuals but for the economy in general. According to him, risking and embracing failure as part of the process leads to a vibrant and innovative economy.

In his final comments, Lubetzky clarified that such forgiveness of mistakes is not only a moral imperative but also an economic requirement. The Shark Tank investor added,

"It's not just because it's the right thing to do morally, it's the right thing to do for our economy and our society to function well."

His words complemented the notion that a setting where people can feel comfortable taking risks ultimately suits both the entrepreneurs and the overall economy.

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET. Full episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.

