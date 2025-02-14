"You could miss the opportunity"—Shark Tank investor Daniel Lubetzky talks about why persistence pays off

Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank investor and KIND Snacks founder, recently talked about how persistence plays a role in long-term accomplishment. In an Instagram post on February 14, 2025, he said that setbacks are unavoidable but that should not discourage entrepreneurs from pursuing their goals.

Lubetzky pointed out that in 2003 he was experiencing some financial distress, including an inability to make payroll, and had just recently suffered the loss of his father. In the face of such adversity, however, he and his staff made a decision that ultimately defined the future direction of his company. Looking back on this moment, he said:

"If you give up a look too early, you could miss the opportunity to have a huge impact."

How persistence helped Shark Tank Daniel Lubetzky build a billion-dollar brand?

Overcoming setbacks and financial struggles

Lubetzky explained that before founding KIND Snacks, he encountered years of business failures. He described a period when his company lost two million dollars out of three million in total revenue, placing him in a critical financial position. He recalled:

"Even right before KIND was born, I had just had a huge, huge setback."

During this difficult time, he struggled with payroll obligations, including his own limited salary. He emphasized that he was losing sleep over how to cover his $24,000 salary along with his employees' wages.

He acknowledged that a part of him hoped his team would choose to step away from the venture. However, instead of giving up, he and his team chose to move forward. Lubetzky shared:

"We went around the table and we asked, should we launch what was to become KIND?"

This decision proved to be a turning point for his business.

The impact of a key decision

Following the decision to proceed with KIND Snacks, Lubetzky observed a significant change in the business’s trajectory. He noted that after years of difficulties, positive developments began to occur. The Shark Tank investor shared:

"Just to think that after that meeting and after ten years of failures and after that very dark moment, a lot of things started clicking."

Once KIND Snacks launched, the company experienced sustained growth. Lubetzky stated:

"It grew for ten years in a row, triple digits, cash flow positively, profitably."

Observing the development of KIND Snacks, he identified "resilience" as a key to achieving sustained success for entrepreneurs. The Shark Tank investor emphasized that challenges will arise, but they do not have to define an outcome, writing:

"In business and in life, setbacks are inevitable...What matters is surrounding yourself with the right people and having the resilience to keep going—even when it may seem impossible."

The growth and expansion of KIND Snacks

KIND Snacks, founded by Daniel Lubetzky in 2004, started as a small business. Over time, strategic investments and marketing efforts helped the company scale significantly. According to CNBC, private equity firm VMG Partners invested in KIND in 2008, enabling the company to expand its product sampling strategy. The Shark Tank investor subsequently re-purchased VMG's stake in 2014.

Per Fox News, KIND Snacks sold more than 458 million bars and granola pouches as of 2014, which was almost double its sales compared to the year before. Forbes also reported that Mars Inc. bought a minority stake in KIND in 2017, which was worth more than $4 billion. Lubetzky went on to point out via a press release in November 2020, Mars took the remaining stake in a $5 billion acquisition.

KIND now continues to diversify its line of products, including frozen bars and clusters of granola, while staying true to offering healthy snack alternatives.

Catch Shark Tank on ABC every Friday at 8 PM ET and stream past episodes anytime on Hulu.

