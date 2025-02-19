"The tone of this deal has completely changed": Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary on TikTok and the evolving U.S.-China partnership

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary recently stated that the ongoing TikTok deal negotiations have shifted significantly. In a February 19, 2025, Instagram video post, he shared a snippet from his Fox Business interview, where he explained that a recent agreement between Apple and Alibaba had altered the landscape of U.S.-China cooperation. He emphasized,

“The narrative moves over to Vance and his team. There's a process. Everybody's having to abide by it. But the tone of this deal has completely changed in the last 48 hours.”

The Shark Tank investor suggested that this shift could influence the future of TikTok’s ownership and regulatory negotiations.

The impact of recent U.S.-China business agreements according to Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary

The role of the Apple-Alibaba announcement

O’Leary pointed to the recent agreement between Apple and Alibaba as an indicator of changing dynamics between the U.S. and China. The deal, announced in the United Arab Emirates, introduced a new level of cooperation between the two economic powers. O’Leary underscored the significance of this event, stating,

“That announcement in the United Arab Emirates between Apple and Alibaba changed the whole game.”

He noted that this collaboration represents an unprecedented move, where Chinese artificial intelligence is being integrated into an American product within China. The location of the announcement was also a notable factor in O’Leary’s analysis. He explained,

“That deal was brokered in the United Arab Emirates, not in Silicon Valley, not in New York, not in Berlin, not in Geneva.”

The Shark Tank investor further highlighted that the UAE is the third-largest investor in artificial intelligence after China and the United States, which positions it as a key player in emerging technology agreements.

Potential implications for the TikTok deal

O’Leary suggested that the shift in the U.S.-China business relationship could set a precedent for TikTok’s ongoing negotiations. He proposed that TikTok may follow a similar trajectory to the Apple-Alibaba agreement, with both nations working together to address security concerns and regulatory issues.

“Maybe TikTok is going to become another deal like that,” O’Leary remarked.

He emphasized that resolving concerns surrounding data security could demonstrate that the two governments are capable of cooperation. O’Leary further suggested that the TikTok negotiations could be influenced by political dynamics.

O'Leary questioned whether U.S. President Donald Trump had played a role in the Apple-Alibaba agreement. He noted that the nature of the deal implies a broader willingness between both governments to engage in negotiations that benefit both sides.

The status of TikTok’s negotiations and political considerations

The Shark Tank investor confirmed that discussions regarding TikTok’s future are ongoing, with multiple stakeholders involved. When asked if the Biden administration had responded to his proposal, he explained,

“We've already papered them. We've already talked to them. This is more about Trump right now. What does he want to do? It’s his deal.”

He added that the parties who are engaged in the bidding process are holding off for more clarity on the future steps in the negotiations. Also, he said that his side has put in a lot of resources to create a solution to answer TikTok's data security concerns.

The Shark Tank investor further added that he devotes a significant portion of his day to working on the deal, approximating that it occupies about 40% of his time.

Shark Tank airs every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu.

