"Elon just keeps turning it on"- Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary highlights Musk's ability to dominate the news cycle

Elon Musk consistently remains at the center of public discourse, a phenomenon that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary attributes to Musk’s strategic use of social media and influence. In an interview with Fox Business on February 17, 2025, O’Leary addressed that Musk can continuously push narratives forward, keeping public attention focused on key issues. He explained:

“It just keeps coming at you because Elon just keeps turning it on. And you know, people say, oh, he overpaid for Twitter. I don't think so anymore.”

O’Leary highlighted that Musk’s continuous efforts ensure that the issues he raises remain relevant, driving public discussions and prompting responses from both government and corporate entities.

How Elon Musk maintains control over the news cycle, according to Shark Tank Kevin O’Leary

Musk’s influence through social media

Elon Musk’s control over social media, particularly his ownership of X (formerly Twitter), provides him with a direct platform to shape public discourse. The Shark Tank investor highlighted the significance of this, noting:

“You've got Elon Musk with his own international broadcast network. He can publish anything he wants on at any time.”

He explained that this allows Musk to bypass traditional media channels and reach audiences instantly. Musk’s posts often generate widespread attention, leading to discussions across multiple platforms and influencing both business and political narratives.

O’Leary suggested that this dynamic is reshaping how information is disseminated, making Musk’s messaging difficult to ignore. He further emphasized that Musk’s ability to control the conversation forces government agencies and corporations to respond to issues that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.

The impact on government and bureaucracy

Musk’s approach has also affected government agencies and bureaucratic institutions. The Shark Tank investor explained that when Musk publicizes certain issues, it creates immediate pressure on officials to address them.

“He goes into these agencies, 48 hours later puts a list of crazy stuff like you just detailed. People see it all through the U.S. and around the world and say, this is nuts,” O’Leary stated.

This level of visibility has led to increased scrutiny of government spending and policies. According to O’Leary, agencies are now being held accountable in ways they were not before, as Musk’s audience quickly amplifies the information he shares.

He added that this has created tension within bureaucratic structures, as officials face heightened public awareness and criticism.

“Whether you just got the job or whether you were there in the Biden administration, Elon doesn’t care who you are. He just publishes it anyways and then it’s all over your face,” O’Leary remarked.

The longevity of Musk’s media presence

Musk’s ability to sustain media attention is another factor that O’Leary addressed. Unlike conventional news cycles where stories fade over time, Musk ensures that the topics he raises continue to receive attention. The Shark Tank investor explained:

“The advantage of this tactic of using social media this way for the first time is the story doesn't go away. The $20 million on condoms story doesn’t go away.”

He suggested that Musk’s influence extends beyond individual news stories, as his presence in multiple industries—automotive, space exploration, social media, and artificial intelligence—keeps him in the public eye.

