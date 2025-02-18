In a recent Fox Business interview posted on his Instagram on February 18, 2025, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary discussed the implications of Elon Musk's ability to disclose sensitive information. O'Leary highlighted that Musk's disclosures represent a pivotal shift in how information is shared with the public. He remarked:

"There's so much fat dripping off these chickens. This is the best barbecue I've ever seen."

The Shark Tank investor's statement underscores the significance of Elon Musk’s actions and the subsequent exposure of information previously hidden from the public eye.

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary discusses Elon Musk's game-changing approach to public disclosures

A new era of information sharing

O'Leary explained that Musk's access to an international broadcast network, combined with his executive power, enables him to bypass traditional channels of information dissemination. According to O'Leary,

“You’ve got Elon Musk with his own international broadcast network. He can publish anything he wants at any time.”

This capability allows Musk to put information into the public domain quickly, often leading to rapid global awareness of significant issues. In the past, governmental agencies and organizations might have been able to control the flow of information or delay its release.

However, O'Leary underscored how Musk’s actions challenge this control. The Shark Tank investor pointed out:

“He goes into these agencies, and 48 hours later puts a list of crazy stuff.”

The role of executive power

O'Leary further discussed the importance of Musk’s executive position, which allows him to act independently of typical bureaucratic constraints. He underlined that Musk’s influence, bolstered by his leadership role, is key to this transformation. The Shark Tank investor stated:

“He could only do this with the power of the executive behind him because all of the people that are managing these mandates and these programs are being embarrassed by this.”

Musk’s ability to act without the usual limitations means that previously hidden information is now accessible, often leading to challenges for those who once held control over it.

Increased accountability and tension

The exposure of classified or sensitive information by Musk has created significant tension, particularly within government agencies.

O'Leary noted that organizations such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Pentagon may soon face increased scrutiny. The Shark Tank investor stated:

“There’s a lot of tension going on here with the management of these programs in particular when we start talking with the FAA and the Pentagon.”

O'Leary underscored that Musk’s transparency is pushing these agencies to answer for previously obscure actions and decisions. With Musk’s publications challenging the status quo, many organizations now find themselves under more pressure to provide explanations and justify their operations.

O'Leary alluded to the potential for even more significant revelations, stating:

“Oh baby, wait until that one comes out because that is always going to be a black hole saying, ‘Well, it’s for defense, and I can’t tell you what it’s for.’”

Catch Shark Tank on ABC, on Fridays at pm ET and stream episodes anytime on Hulu.

