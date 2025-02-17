"I just don't have the luxury of that time"— Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec reflects on handling insecurities

Robert Herjavec, a longtime investor on Shark Tank, has built a reputation for confidence and success. However, he has admitted that insecurities are an ongoing aspect of his life. In a recent Instagram video posted on February 17, 2025, featuring a clip from one of his event talks, Herjavec explained that despite his accomplishments, he still faces fear and self-doubt.

“I just don't have the luxury of that time. I try to limit those darker moments into, you know, small boxes,” he said.

The Shark Tank investor emphasized that the key difference over time has been his approach to handling these emotions. This approach suggests that Herjavec focuses on minimizing their impact rather than eliminating insecurities. His perspective aligns with comments he shared during a 2016 book launch, where he discussed overcoming negative thoughts and finding ways to regain focus.

Recognizing the presence of insecurities

Robert Herjavec recently shared his thoughts on handling insecurities in an Instagram video. In the clip, he addressed a common assumption about successful people. The Shark Tank investor remarked,

“People say this all the time, it must be great to be you. You know, you have no fear, you're confident, it's easy.”

He clarified that despite his achievements, his insecurities have never fully disappeared. Herjavec acknowledged that fear and self-doubt continue to affect him.

“I wake up and I'm scared of this, I'm scared of that, I worry about this or that, I wallow in my own misery some days.”

However, he emphasized that his approach to handling these emotions has changed over time.

“I think the difference is how long I let myself stay there. I think when I was younger, it would affect me for days,” the Shark Tank investor noted.

He further explained that as he gained experience, he realized the importance of limiting the duration of negative thoughts.

Changing the approach to negative thoughts

Herjavec has made statements on managing insecurities, even at his 2016 book launch event for You Don't Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success. Fellow Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran joined him at the event, and one question sought an explanation behind his claim about beating personal doubt.

During the conversation, Herjavec admitted that, unlike the tough image he gives on TV, he has faced insecurities. He mentioned that the most significant change over the years has been how much time he spends focusing on negative feelings. He added that in the past, those feelings impacted him more, but as time went on, he learned to change his mindset more quickly.

Helping others as a way to cope

At the same event, Corcoran recalled when Herjavec sought guidance during a personal struggle. She mentioned that he had spoken with a priest and later participated in a mission to help the homeless in Seattle.

The Shark Tank investor described his motivation for this experience by explaining that he had a personal reason for helping the homeless, which was to heal himself. He elaborated that assisting others gave him perspective on his own challenges.

Additionally, he stated that supporting those in more difficult situations helped him feel better. This perspective highlighted how contributing to others' well-being provided him with a renewed sense of purpose.

Shark Tank airs on ABC on Fridays at 8 pm ET. Its episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

