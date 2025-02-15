"Get up on those days": Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec on the resilience that defines great entrepreneurs

Robert Herjavec, one of the Shark Tank investors, recently spoke about this subject in an Instagram video post on February 15, 2025. In the video, he spoke about how it is hard to stay motivated and how it is necessary to move forward, even on difficult days. He said,

"If you can get up on those days and do the things that need to be done, that's motivation."

Herjavec pointed out that most people feel that success springs from unyielding passion but, in reality, the willingness to persevere in the times of failure sets great entrepreneurs apart. His words emphasized that being motivated is less about waiting for perfect circumstances and more about doing things every day.

The key to entrepreneurial success according to Shark Tank Robert Herjavech

The role of resilience in entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurs often experience setbacks, from financial struggles to unexpected obstacles. While motivation is strong at the beginning of a venture, it can fade over time. Herjavec explained in his Instagram caption,

"Many assume it’s all passion and excitement, but the reality is far from it."

Challenges are inevitable in any business, and maintaining progress during difficult times is crucial. The Shark Tank investor emphasized that some days can feel overwhelming, making it difficult to stay productive, but pushing through those moments is essential for success. He highlighted that these moments test an entrepreneur’s resilience and willingness to continue despite hardships.

A strong mindset is necessary to navigate failures. Herjavec referenced a well-known saying:

"A great entrepreneur has the ability to go from failure to failure without any lack of enthusiasm."

Overcoming the absence of motivation

Motivation is often assumed to be a constant force, but in reality, it fluctuates. The Shark Tank investor pointed out in the Instagram caption,

"The difference between success and mediocrity lies in what you do on those days."

In his video, Herjavec explained how motivation becomes difficult during adversity. He said motivation is easy when things are going well, but the true test is keeping momentum when things are not going well. But he stressed that the true test is when things are not going well. He used examples to illustrate this by enumerating challenging situations:

"I always say if you can be motivated when you're having a crappy day and it's raining and your dog bit you and your friends hate you and your spouse doesn't like you on that day and your kids are yelling at you when nothing's going right and you feel like failure in every part of your body."

Herjavec clarified that most individuals quit when their initial passion wanes, but the ones who keep going, even in challenging moments, are the ones who become successful. He stressed that developing consistent habits, irrespective of motivation, enables business leaders to create a solid foundation for long-term success.

The importance of daily action

Consistent effort is essential for entrepreneurial success. The Shark Tank investor emphasized this in his caption, stating,

"It’s not about waiting for the perfect moment—it’s about showing up, every single day."

Entrepreneurs who depend only on motivation can lose steam, but those who emphasize daily progress stand a better chance of achieving their objectives. In his video, Herjavec reaffirmed that true motivation is shown by action. Consistently taking small steps over time results in progress. Herjavec emphasized the need for resilience by saying,

"The ones who push through, even without motivation, are the ones who achieve greatness."

Shark Tank airs on ABC on Fridays at 8 PM ET and all episodes are also available for streaming on Hulu.

