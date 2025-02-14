Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shares 6 waitering principles relevant to business

Robert Herjavec, an investor on Shark Tank, recently shared insights on how principles from his waitering experience apply to business. On February 14, 2025, he posted six photos on Instagram where he outlined six key rules that highlight customer relations, adaptability, and problem-solving.

Ad

Herjavec’s insights illustrate how service industry principles apply to business success. His experiences in waitering highlight the importance of adaptability, customer relations, accountability, professionalism, composure, and problem-solving. These principles remain relevant in various business environments, reinforcing the value of foundational customer service skills.

How Shark Tank Robert Herjavec’s waitering experience shaped his business approach

1) Businesses do not choose their customers

Ad

Trending

Herjavec emphasized that in both waitering and business, professionals do not control who they serve. He wrote,

"You don’t get to choose your customers – in restaurants, you serve whoever walks in the door, whether they tip well or not."

Ad

This principle applies to business, where companies work with a diverse range of clients, including those who may be difficult or demanding. Businesses must develop strategies to adapt to different customer expectations while maintaining service quality. He wrote,

"In business, you’ll work with all kinds of clients—some easy, some difficult. Learning to adapt is key."

2) Customer satisfaction matters more than being right

Herjavec noted that ensuring customers feel valued in both the restaurant industry and business, is more important than proving a point. The Shark Tank investor stated,

Ad

"The customer isn’t always right—but they should feel good."

This principle suggests that customer satisfaction is a priority, even when a mistake is not the fault of the business. In the restaurant industry, a negative experience can be resolved with a sincere apology or a small gesture, ensuring the customer leaves with a positive impression. The same concept applies to business, where resolving issues professionally can lead to better customer retention.

Ad

"It’s not about being right; it’s about making customers feel valued." he noted.

3) Taking responsibility in difficult situations

Ad

The Shark Tank investor emphasized the importance of accountability in service and business roles. He stated,

"Own the problem, even if it’s not your fault."

This principle highlights the significance of problem-solving in professional environments. In the restaurant industry, if an order is incorrect, the waiter is expected to address the issue, even if the mistake was made in the kitchen. In business, professionals are often required to find solutions rather than shift responsibility. He remarked,

Ad

"In business, leaders take responsibility and find solutions instead of passing blame."

4) Professionalism is essential in challenging situations

Herjavec also pointed out that maintaining composure under pressure is crucial. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"Rudeness never wins—some diners were rude, but responding with patience and professionalism always led to better outcomes."

This principle applies to business interactions, where maintaining a calm and professional demeanor can improve outcomes. In customer service, responding to complaints patiently can turn a dissatisfied customer into a loyal client. Similarly, a professional attitude can strengthen business relationships in negotiations or client interactions. He wrote,

Ad

"In business, keeping your cool can turn difficult clients into loyal ones."

5) Staying calm under pressure

Ad

The Shark Tank investor highlighted that maintaining composure in high-pressure situations builds trust. He also addressed the importance of staying composed in high-pressure situations. He noted,

"Stay calm under pressure—no matter how hectic the restaurant got, I had to look in control."

This principle suggests that confidence, even in challenging circumstances, builds trust among customers and team members. In business, appearing in control can positively impact decision-making and leadership effectiveness. He added,

Ad

"In business, confidence—even when things are chaotic—builds trust and reassures customers and teams."

6) Customers prefer solutions over escalations

Herjavec highlighted that customers seek immediate solutions rather than escalations. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"People want someone who can solve their problem—most restaurant complaints never went to the manager—they were handled by the waiter."

This principle suggests that businesses should empower employees to resolve issues at the first point of contact. Customers value efficiency and prefer working with individuals who can provide immediate solutions. He noted,

Ad

"In business, customers prefer dealing with someone who can fix their issue on the spot."

Catch new episodes of Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to top investors like Robert Herjavec.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback