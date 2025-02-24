"I live my life on email" — When Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban opened up about carrying multiple phones

In a YouTube video posted by GQ Sports in October 2023, Shark Tank star Mark Cuban discussed his beliefs about the essentials in life as part of the "My Essentials" series.

He highlighted his reliance on several phones and his preference for communicating via email rather than meetings since he spends most of the day away from his desk due to a hectic schedule.

"I live my life on email. I don't sit in front of a computer. I'm gone most of the day. I'm doing whatever. I hate meetings," he said.

Cuban also discussed the reasons for carrying multiple phones, including the necessity of having devices on different networks and the varying app compatibility between Android and iPhone.

In addition to his work habits, he shared stories about his life, including an accidental call to former President Barack Obama and an informal discussion about it.

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban on using multiple phones

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban prefers email over meetings because he believes they are often unproductive. He mentioned that he dislikes meetings, whether as a guest or a host and would only attend one if it were absolutely necessary. Cuban's main way of communicating is still email, which lets him stay in touch while handling all his tasks without being tied to a desk.

To stay connected, Cuban carries several phones, each serving a specific purpose.

"I carry multiple phones for a lot of different reasons. Number one, they're on different networks," he explained, adding, "There's certain apps that run on Android, or better on Android, that don't run on the iPhone."

This technology allows him to stay efficient, whether managing business tasks or personal interactions. Cuban's communication approach prioritizes convenience and efficiency. By utilizing email and keeping several phones, he reduces disruptions while maximizing productivity in his fast-paced lifestyle.

Mark Cuban's accidental call with Barack Obama

During the video, Shark Tank star Cuban shared a story about an accidental call with former President Barack Obama. Cuban mentioned that after he had ended his call with Obama, he unintentionally redialed his number. He described hearing a voice respond with, "Hello?" before realizing he had b*tt-dialed the former president. Embarrassed, he quickly hung up and texted to apologize for the mistake.

"I got a call from Obama, cool, talk to him... and so I go to switch back to basketball mode and I accidentally b*tt dialed, right? And I hear this voice, 'Hello?' like, 'Oh s**t, I just b*tt dialed Obama'."

While he acknowledged that having Obama in his contacts list was noteworthy, he also pointed out,

"I mean, I'd say it's Shaq, 'cause Shaq, the big fella likes to, you know, talk and call and everything."

Beyond these moments, the video provided further glimpses into Shark Tank star Cuban's personal and professional life. He discussed his investment in Alyssa's cookies and how he helped refine the product to enhance its marketability. He also shared his passion for basketball and mentioned how he likes shooting hoops in his backyard to relax.

Additionally, Cuban talked about his family life, including his children and how he carries their photos with him everywhere. He also shared how he transitioned from being an "ABC" (Anything But Country) listener to appreciating country music, adding songs by Morgan Wallen and Connor Smith to his playlist.

Catch the latest episodes of Shark Tank airing every Friday only on ABC.

