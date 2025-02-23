"It would be a behemoth economy" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary on the benefits of a US-Canada trade partnership

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has long been a vocal advocate for a stronger economic relationship between the US and Canada. In his appearance on Fox's podcast Kennedy Saves The World on February 22, 2025, Kevin reiterated his support for a US-Canada economic alliance, suggesting that combining the two nations' economies could create a powerhouse that would surpass China.

This proposal marks a shift from his earlier statement suggesting that America should buy Canada, a notion he has since revoked. Instead, Kevin proposed forming an economic union featuring a common currency, transportation document like the one EU has, and no tariffs.

"The signal they should be listening to is what would it look like to put an Economic Union together, with all the resources Canada has on the market the US has together, it would be a behemoth economy, and I'd like to invest in that," the Shark Tank investor stated.

The conversation on the podcast then shifted to cryptocurrency and how many investors were severely impacted under Gary Gensler's leadership. Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary thought this outcome was positive. He noted that since Gensler was no longer in his position, the current administration seemed more open to cryptocurrency.

"I think the Canadian banks are eventually going to bring crypto into their money system. And I want to be in the largest exchange when that happens in each country that that occurs," Kevin mentioned.

He pointed out that the initial cryptocurrency investors were no longer involved. Instead, regulated exchanges like WonderFi in Canada were emerging. As a significant investor in WonderFi, Kevin believed Canadian banks would eventually incorporate cryptocurrency into their financial systems. He wanted to invest in the largest exchange in each country where this occurred.

The Shark Tank investor thought that investing in regulated exchanges like Coinbase in the US, WonderFi in Canada, or M2 in the UAE was a smart move. These exchanges were becoming part of the traditional financial services system due to favorable regulatory environments. Kevin viewed these investments as analogous to investing in essential tools during a gold rush.

Kevin O'Leary also expressed his hope that the United States would return to the gold standard. As an investor in gold, he saw no issue with this idea. Some people believed that one had to choose between Bitcoin and gold, but Kevin disagreed. He invested in both and found them to be useful.

When the host asked if Bitcoin and gold were in conflict with each other, Kevin disagreed, viewing them as alternative investment options. He believed Bitcoin would become regulated, making it easier for big investors to buy in. Kevin shared that the institutional investors struggled to incorporate Bitcoin into their systems. This was because Bitcoin traded 24/7, unlike stocks and bonds, which were valued at a specific time each day.

Once these issues were resolved, Kevin predicted that large investors would invest a portion of their portfolios in Bitcoin. The Shark Tank investor also revealed that he followed a simple rule to manage his investments, he never put more than 20% of his money in any one sector, like cryptocurrency, and no more than 5% in any one asset, like Bitcoin.

Kevin O'Leary can currently be seen on Shark Tank season 16, airing on ABC.

