"It gives you option value" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary reveals how AI boosts business decision-making

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary recently discussed the benefits of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost business. On February 22, 2025, he joined Fox's podcast Kennedy Saves The World. The host opened up the conversation about AI and how it eliminates human intuition in business decisions.

Kevin O'Leary responded that he believes AI provides valuable information and options. He added that it analyzes data and presents possibilities that might not have been considered otherwise. Kevin said that AI is a useful tool, especially for tasks like translation.

The Shark Tank investor mentioned that he can film a commercial in English and have it translated into 42 languages within 24 hours, at a lower cost than was possible 10 years ago. This would allow him to create versions of his content in various languages, including Asian, Arabic, French, and Italian.

"You know what I think about AI, it gives you option value. It gives you information. It mines the data. It comes to conclusions. It shows you optionality. Often options you didn't even think of yourself," said the Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin further stated that AI has helped with inventory management, ensuring that his products are in the right place at the right time. He noted that it prevents unnecessary expenses and helps him manage his resources more efficiently.

How does Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary use AI to benefit his businesses and save millions?

During the podcast, Kevin O'Leary revealed that he has invested heavily in AI and has found it beneficial in many of his companies. He created a product to help small businesses improve their social media presence. Kevin mentioned his company, WonderEngine, that provides tools to modernize social media and reduce customer acquisition costs.

"We created a company called wonderengine.com where the first tool is to modernize your social media, because every small company has one big issue, customer acquisition costs," stated Kevin.

The Shark Tank investor continued:

"The way you acquire customers today is on social media. The way you get social media to work is you become very sophisticated in how you post and how you tell stories."

Kevin further said in the interview that he uses AI insights for his wine business to analyze data and make informed decisions. He cited an example, saying that AI has helped him determine that Moscato is the top-selling varietal in Southern Florida. Kevin shared that although he personally doesn't enjoy the taste of Moscato, the data reflects that women love it, and it has become a best-seller.

Kevin O'Leary continued to explain how using Artificial Intelligence daily refines his company's radio and television commercials. He elaborated that AI suggests changes to the words of his ads to increase their impact.

"We use it every day for fine tuning, radio and television commercials. 15, 30, 59 second commercials. What word would you change to make more impact or get your customer acquisition costs down? Those kind of questions," revealed Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Kevin then discussed how AI leverages his scale to negotiate better advertising rates. He explained using an example that by aggregating the ad spending of his 54 companies, he can purchase $5 million worth of ads daily and then allocate them to each company.

He said this approach enables him to save millions of dollars by reducing the cost of remnant television advertising by 30%. Kevin also shared that his company, WonderAds, is instrumental in achieving these savings.

Catch Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank which is currently airing season 16 on ABC.

