"Not interested in investing in balance" — When Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban rejected Bodywalking

Massage therapist and triathlete Todd Miller walked into the Shark Tank seeking $100,000 for 10% of his Body Walking Institute during season 4 episode 2. The business aimed to certify massage therapists in the technique of walking on clients' backs while using support handrails for balance.

He explained his background as both a professional massage therapist and competitive Ironman triathlete. After hearing about Miller's divided focus between athletics and business, Mark Cuban stated,

"I'm not interested in investing in Balance, I'm interested in investing somebody who's sole focus is to be a success at their business and I don't see that in you, so I'm out."

The other sharks quickly followed suit, leaving Miller without the investment he sought to expand his massage technique nationwide.

Todd Miller entered the Shark Tank with his Body Walking massage technique derived from ancient Chinese practices. He brought his equipment into the studio—parallel bars resembling gymnastic equipment that allowed therapists to walk across clients' backs while maintaining safe weight distribution.

Barbara Corcoran volunteered to experience the technique firsthand, lying down on the massage mat. Miller proceeded to walk across her back. Corcoran later acknowledged the massage felt excellent despite its unusual appearance. Sharks inquired about Miller's business model. He explained that massage therapists paid $1,500 to become certified through his training program.

The certification included training plus the equipment needed to perform the technique. Miller presented his vision for growing Body Walking Institute into a nationwide network of certified therapists. Miller also highlighted his twenty years of experience as a massage professional and his background as an athlete who understood physical therapy needs.

When asked about his current reach, Miller admitted he had only licensed 30 Body Walking therapists since starting the certification program in 2005. This represented approximately four new therapists per year, a growth rate that immediately raised concerns among all five investors.

Mark Cuban began probing into Miller's personal commitments and time allocation. Cuban learned that Miller actively competed in Ironman triathlons, which require intensive training regimens and significant time commitment. Cuban saw it as a red flag regarding Miller's business focus.

After Cuban's exit, the remaining sharks quickly identified additional problems with the Body Walking business model. Barbara Corcoran, despite enjoying the massage firsthand, explained she had seen similar techniques before and didn't find Miller's approach sufficiently different.

Daymond John expressed disappointment about the sales figures, noting that certifying only 30 therapists across seven years showed insufficient market demand or ineffective marketing. Robert Herjavec questioned Miller's lack of a comprehensive business plan, particularly how he intended to scale the certification program nationwide as promised in his pitch.

O'Leary emphasized that any competitor could create a similar program without legal barriers, making it difficult to protect market share or justify the million-dollar valuation Miller proposed. With all five sharks out, Miller left the tank without securing the investment he sought.

Body walking after Shark Tank

Following his appearance, Miller worked to leverage the television exposure for his business. As per Shark Tank Blog, several months after the episode aired, he secured a spot on the medical talk show The Doctors, where he demonstrated his Body Walking technique to a new audience.

Miller continued operating his original Body Walking location and maintained his website with a few additional product offerings after the show. The publicity from Shark Tank led to some new interest, but records indicate he licensed only two or three additional therapists in the year following his television appearance.

By May 2023, Miller still operated his first Body Walking location. The company maintained its certification program and continued serving clients with the specialized massage technique.

Shark Tank season 16 is airing on ABC network.

