"I own the trademark" — Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary shares his strategy for safeguarding his "Mr. Wonderful" empire

On February 22, 2025, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on Fox's podcast Kennedy Saves The World, where he was asked if he had always been wonderful before becoming known as Mr. Wonderful. He replied that he had always been wonderful, which is how he got the nickname in the first place.

The host questioned the Shark Tank investor about whether he had given himself the nickname. He stated that he wasn't sure how it happened but recalled being challenged by Sony 17 years ago when the company claimed ownership of the name Mr. Wonderful.

However, Kevin's team found evidence of the name being used two years prior, making Sony's claim invalid. As a result, Kevin revealed that he owns the trademark for Mr. Wonderful.

"I own the trademark, Mr. Wonderful. And I must say, with all honesty, I am wonderful," Kevin stated.

Kevin O'Leary on trademark protection and his best Shark Tank investment

The host of the podcast asked Kevin if he had ever taken legal action against anyone for using his nickname without permission. Kevin replied that he had to deal with many cases of trademark infringement and had to sue companies that used his name or likeness without permission. Protecting his brands was one of his biggest expenses.

The host jokingly suggested that Kevin could use artificial intelligence and robots to enforce his trademarks, reducing the need for human involvement. This led Kevin to share that he was exploring the possibility of creating a digital version of himself, using AI to aggregate his books, TV appearances, and radio shows from the past 20 years.

"What I am looking at now, in partnership with some pretty, pretty big brands, is to create a Mr. Wonderful, an AI Mr. Wonderful that aggregates all of the books I've written, all of the television I've done, all of the radio I've done. I've been doing this for 20 years," the Shark Tank investor said.

Kevin O'Leary also shared that his best investment on Shark Tank is Basepaws, founded by Anna Skaya. He measured its success by its internal rate of return, which showed a quick payoff. The company went from nothing to a massive exit in just 36 months. At first, Kevin thought the product, a $29.95 cat DNA testing kit, was crazy.

He wondered why people would pay that much for a DNA test when they could buy a new cat for much less. However, the product became extremely popular, especially just before the pandemic, as it claimed to help cats live longer.

"She [Anna] basically brought a product out, which I thought was insane. 29.95 cat DNA testing kit. You could buy a new cat for five bucks. Why would you pay 29.95 for a DNA test?" Kevin stated.

The company's success led to one of the big pharma companies buying it for the valuable cat DNA data. Kevin noted that data was now more valuable than oil, making this a huge win for him. Kevin O'Leary was also asked about his investment collaboration with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

He reflected on the experience, noting that it involved many people and resulted in a significant financial disaster. Kevin mentioned that people who had accounts with the company were now being offered 141% of the value they lost through the bankruptcy claim. This development was noteworthy, and Kevin highlighted it as a significant outcome of the situation.

Kevin O'Leary appears on Shark Tank season 16, which currently airs on ABC.

