"Really expensive and environmentally disruptive"— Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary chimes in on ocean wind farms and economic impact

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary addressed the economic viability and environmental impact of ocean wind farms in an Instagram video on February 20, 2025, featuring a snippet from his recent Fox Business interview.

During the interview, host Stuart Varney asked O'Leary whether he agreed with Secretary Ryan’s statement that "net zero is delusional." O'Leary responded in agreement, criticizing offshore wind energy projects. The Shark Tank investor highlighted the high costs and environmental challenges associated with these installations, stating:

"You set up billions of dollars of infrastructure in the middle of the ocean where nobody lives. Then you have to put transmission lines, really expensive and environmentally disruptive on the ocean floor, back to where people live."

O'Leary's remarks align with broader debates on renewable energy investments, particularly offshore wind power. His statements also referenced discussions from the climate change conference in Dubai, where concerns were raised about the economic feasibility of wind farms.

Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary discusses the offshore wind farms and economic considerations

O'Leary highlighted financial challenges as a major concern for offshore wind energy projects. He emphasized that they require substantial investment in infrastructure, including turbines, maintenance, and transmission lines. He stated:

"That wind farm thing, that is sheer economic stupidity. You set up billions of dollars of infrastructure in the middle of the ocean where nobody lives."

His remarks suggest that offshore wind farms may not be the most cost-effective approach to energy production. Additionally, O'Leary compared the energy policies of different nations to illustrate economic challenges related to wind energy. He mentioned:

"The British said we're going to start bringing gas up from the bottom of the ocean again. Germans ran out of gas because of the invasion in Ukraine."

The Shark Tank investor also emphasized that these installations are prone to mechanical failures, leading to increased maintenance costs and operational challenges over time.

Environmental concerns and disruptions

O'Leary also discussed the environmental impact of offshore wind farms. The Shark Tank investor expressed concerns about the potential ecological effects of installing and maintaining such infrastructure. He addressed the potential impact on marine life, particularly birds and whales.

He explained that the noise generated by offshore wind turbines could be disruptive to these species, raising concerns about how the sound may affect their natural behavior and habitats.

His remarks reference noise pollution from wind turbines, a subject of discussion among environmental researchers. Additionally, O'Leary emphasized that alternative energy solutions should be considered instead of offshore wind farms. He stated:

"There's other ways to get electricity, but that is the most stupid idea I've ever seen supported by a lot of people who never thought through how dumb it was."

Policy and industry responses

O'Leary’s statements align with ongoing discussions in the energy sector regarding the economic feasibility of offshore wind projects. Some policymakers and industry experts have raised concerns about cost overruns and logistical challenges associated with large-scale offshore wind development.

His remarks also reflect broader shifts in energy policy, as some governments reconsider their approach to renewable energy. The Shark Tank investor referenced past discussions at the climate change conference in Dubai, stating:

"It was controversial at the time. But at the same time, the British said we're going to start bringing gas up from the bottom of the ocean again."

Catch Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC, with streaming available on Hulu.

