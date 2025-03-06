"I wouldn't say I'm the best family man" — Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary admits he hasn't spent enough time with his kids

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary recently addressed his work-life balance in an Instagram reel posted on March 5, 2025. In the video, he acknowledged that he hasn't spent enough time with his family over the years,

"I wouldn't say I'm the best family man. But I'm a good provider and I try the best I can," he shared.

O’Leary admitted his work-life balance isn’t ideal and that his family wishes he would retire, but he has no plans to stop. He finds his career opportunities "extraordinary" and wouldn’t be happy stepping away. While he tries to spend time with his family, he credited his wife for raising their children, acknowledging he was often away. Despite this, he takes pride in their family's accomplishments.

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary on work-life balance

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary admitted to not always being present for the family. Despite this, he shared that he has no plans to step away from his career,

"I'm never retiring. The things that I do now are, the chance to do them is extraordinary. Just the doors that open for me, the outcome of what I've done so far are incredible. So why would I stop?" he explained.

O’Leary acknowledged that his professional commitments meant he was often away from home.

"The truth is my wife put up with me for all those years and I was never home. She really raised the family and she gets all the credit for it," he said.

While he recognized the sacrifices his family had to make, Shark Tank mentor expressed pride in what they had built together.

"I'm proud of what we have, what an outcome for our kids, what they've achieved."

Although O’Leary considers himself a provider, he said that he may not have been as present as his family would have wanted. He further added that he has tried his best to do whatever he could.

O’Leary on handling family financial requests

Beyond discussing work-life balance, O'Leary has previously spoken about how he handles financial requests from family members. In a November 2023 interview with the Business Insider, he talked about his approach, saying that he has a strict rule when it comes to lending money to relatives. He explained that he avoids giving money to family members and only does gift cheques.

"I don't want to loan anybody money. I don't want anyone to owe me or to drive a wedge in my family. So, instead, I'll agree to a one-time gift," he shared.

O’Leary believes that mixing family and finances requires boundaries to avoid potential conflicts. He further added that he can't make "everyone happy."

"If you try to take care of everyone in your circle, it only becomes ever-expanding. It's impossible to take care of that many people, and it will generate a lot of friction and negative feelings," he said.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary spoke about entitlement being a "disease." He shared that he learnt this from his mother. He said that if people are guaranteed a life without risks, they will never take action because they don’t have to.

"So I don't want to hand loans to the people I love," he shared.

Watch the latest episodes of Shark Tank airing every Friday on ABC.

