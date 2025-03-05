"That's always been my strength" — When Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban highlighted his multitasking skills

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban discussed his ability to manage multiple businesses efficiently in a conversation with Patrick Bet-David on his Valuetainment podcast in November 2015. While reflecting on his career, Cuban talked about his multitasking skills,

"That's always been my strength. I can identify what's going on typically faster than anybody and grind right through it," he shared.

Cuban said staying organized and responding quickly helped him manage multiple roles without feeling overwhelmed. He shared this while discussing how he juggles running businesses, appearing on Shark Tank, and managing the Dallas Mavericks.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban credited his efficiency to using email and CyberDust, which made communication smoother and let him reply faster. By relying on these tools, he avoided unnecessary meetings and calls, freeing up time for bigger priorities.

Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban on multitasking and efficiency

During the discussion, Bet-David questioned Mark Cuban about how he manages his many responsibilities, from overseeing businesses to investing in startups and being a public figure. Cuban explained that his ability to process information quickly and maintain structured communication channels helps him stay organized.

"I just, I process things very quickly. I make everyone email or use CyberDust. It all comes from one flow, one funnel, so I'm not constantly bouncing from meeting to meeting," Cuban stated.

One of Cuban’s key strategies is ensuring that all communication flows through email or Cyber Dust, his messaging platform. By avoiding unnecessary meetings and calls, he maximizes efficiency and reduces distractions.

"I don't do a lot of meetings, I don't do a lot of phone calls, I do almost everything through Cyber Dust or email. That makes me a lot more efficient and gives me a lot more time," he shared.

Cuban also highlighted how his approach helps him maintain clarity in decision-making. He believes that responding immediately to messages and keeping unread ones as his to-do list allows him to stay ahead in managing his businesses effectively.

Mark Cuban's view on the importance of adaptability in business

Beyond multitasking, Cuban shared insights into what it takes to succeed in business. He stressed that entrepreneurs need to outwork and outlearn their competition to stay relevant.

"If you're competing with me, you better know what you're doing, otherwise, I'm going to kick your a*s," he said.

Cuban added,

"You're not going to outwork me. More than anything, it's usually a lack of effort and the wrong combination of factors that kill businesses early on"

He elaborated that success in any industry comes from dedication to continuous learning and staying informed about industry trends. According to Cuban, businesses that fail often do so because of a lack of effort or knowledge.

"They don't do the work, they don't learn. You’re never in a vacuum with no competition. If there’s going to be competition, that means somebody else knows your business as well as you do when you get started," Cuban explained.

Shark Tank mentor Cuban also discussed how having a strong understanding of the market is crucial. He discussed that a successful entrepreneur must always expect competition and be prepared to face challenges. This mindset, combined with his structured approach to communication, allows him to handle multiple things at a time.

Fans can watch the new season of Shark Tank airing episodes every Friday only on ABC.

