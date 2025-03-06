"I'll out-try anyone" — Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran on persistence after failure

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran joined Jamie Kern Lima's podcast in December 2024. During the conversation, they talked about resilience, rejection, and persistence.

Ad

Barbara talked about the challenges she faced growing up, like being part of a big family, dealing with dyslexia, and struggling in school. Despite these struggles, she started a real estate business with just a $1,000 loan and went on to become one of the most recognized investors on Shark Tank.

Throughout the discussion, Corcoran shared the importance of not giving up.

"I will out-try anyone, anyone in the universe and try harder than anybody else, and I'll win because of it," she stated.

Ad

Trending

She shared how setbacks often led to bigger opportunities in her life and why persistence is the key to success.

Shark Tank mentor Barbara on overcoming rejection

Ad

Barbara Corcoran shared that her journey to becoming a Shark Tank investor was not a smooth one. Initially chosen for season one, she was later told she had lost her spot to another female entrepreneur. While many might have accepted the decision, Corcoran decided to challenge it.

"I had already signed the contract. I had already told my friends and family I was going to Hollywood, and then, a week before my flight, they told me they had picked someone else," she explained.

Ad

Rather than accepting the rejection, Corcoran wrote to Shark Tank producer Mark Burnett, making her case for why she deserved to compete for the role.

"I sat down and wrote a very curt but impactful text to Mark Burnett himself, saying he had made a mistake, and I'd like to have him invite me out to compete with the other lone female shark and let the best woman win," she said.

Ad

Her persistence paid off, and she secured her place on the show, where she has remained a staple for 16 seasons. Corcoran shared that rejection is not an indication of failure but rather an opportunity to push forward.

"Getting rejection or rejected doesn’t mean you’re not going to crush it in that role. It’s no indication you’re not going to make it," she stated.

Ad

Barbara on dealing with dyslexia in childhood

Ad

Shark Tank mentor Barbara Corcoran also opened up about her struggles with dyslexia and how it shaped her ability to read people and situations.

"I couldn’t read until seventh grade, so I got that label early that I was a dunce," she shared.

However, her mother played a crucial role in helping her develop confidence despite academic struggles. She shared that her mother would call her "a genius."

Ad

Barbara explained that her experience with dyslexia gave her an intuitive ability to sense when someone was struggling.

"I could walk through my sales staff at any given office, and I could feel the vibe of someone who's failing. I know. I was like a witch's instinct."

When discussing how she built her confidence, Corcoran discussed the importance of effort over innate talent. She said that people should learn to try, not just to win. She also added that they might not do well always, but they still need to go out and try. Additionally, Barbara and Jamie discussed about self-worth and overcoming doubt.

Ad

"I think the danger to feel unworthy is to believe it. Just to believe it is so damaging. Just think of it as an old tape that's got to be replaced," Barbara stated.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback