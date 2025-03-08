"I can understand why people keep coming back for more" — Shark Tank mentor Daniel Lubetzky on GoodLove Foods' baked goods

Shark Tank season 16, episode 12, aired on March 7, 2025, featuring four pitches from entrepreneurs seeking investment. The episode also saw Daniel Lubetzky return as a guest judge as he joined Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran.

One of the standout pitches came from Chennelle Diong, founder of GoodLove Foods, who sought $150,000 for a 5% stake in her company. GoodLove Foods offers frozen, ready-to-bake, gluten-free pastries. After tasting the products, Lori Greiner said that the product was amazing, calling it "blow my mind amazing.

Meanwhile, Daniel Lubetzky also praised the product, stating that he understood why people kept going back for more.

"I can understand why people keep coming back for more," he said.

Diong shared that 85% of sales came from direct-to-consumer channels, generating $360,000 in the past year, with a 30-35% customer retention rate. Kevin O’Leary and Mark Cuban opted out, stating their concerns about scaling and profit. Lori offered $150,000 for 20%, and after negotiating, the founder of GoodLove Foods secured the deal at 18% in Shark Tank.

Kiid Coffee and The Happy Birdwater pitch their ideas in Shark Tank

This episode of Shark Tank began with Kiid Coffee, a brand presenting itself as the “world’s first coffee for kids.” The founders, David and Ethan, a father-son duo from Alpharetta, Georgia, sought $50,000 for a 5% stake.

They highlighted that their coffee was "99.9% caffeine-free, made from organic water-processed decaffeinated coffee, and rich in antioxidants." David, the father, added that their coffee had less caffeine than "a single ounce of chocolate milk.

They sell their coffee for $14, with a production cost of $3.50, which could be reduced to $2.80 with a larger volume. Their total sales so far were $75,000, and they marketed through their website and Instagram.

Kevin O’Leary initially offered $50,000 for 30%, while Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban proposed a 20% stake for the same amount. Daniel Lubetzky matched the 20% offer with an added condition/

"I'll do 20%, but if and when you decide to join full-time, I'll give you 5% in stock options," the investor stated.

Kevin revised his offer to 15%, but the founders accepted Daniel’s offer.

Susan Vandergriff from Dunlap, Tennessee, pitched The Happy Birdwater, a customized bird food subscription service, seeking $150,000 for 10%. She highlighted that their birdseed blends were tailored to customers' local bird species based on real-time bird sighting data.

"Every order is made to order and customized," she explained.

Sales had increased from $9,000 in the first year to a projected $360,000 in 2024. However, she admitted the business was not yet profitable. Kevin O'Leary was the first shark to opt out. Mark Cuban followed, stating that they were a "service business pretending to be a product business."

Lori Greiner called it a "niche product and niche market" and declined to invest. Barbara Corcoran and Daniel Lubetzky also passed, with Daniel advising her to improve her business model and cost structure.

Susan couldn't secure an investment for her company in the latest Shark Tank episode.

Remento secures a deal with Mark Cuban

The final pitch of this episode of Shark Tank came from Charlie Green, founder of Remento, seeking $300,000 for a 5% stake. He introduced a service that transforms spoken memories into keepsake books, eliminating the need for apps or logins.

"With Remento, we have built the easiest way ever created to keep those stories alive forever. Remento books completely write themselves," Charlie pitched.

He shared a personal story about losing his father at a young age and how his mother’s stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis motivated him to create the company. Green disclosed that in the last 10 months, Remento had generated $620,000 in sales, with a projected $1.5 million in 2024.

Barbara Corcoran opted out, while Mark Cuban offered $300,000 for 10%. Green accepted the deal as Cuban praised the concept.

Shark Tank episodes air every Friday on ABC.

