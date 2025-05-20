Who won Spring Baking Championship season 11? Details explored

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale aired on Food Network on May 19, 2025. The previous episode had seen Priya and Lisa advance seamlessly, as Raveena and Mary-Frances went into a bake-off to decide who among them would go to the finals. At the beginning of the finale episode, it was revealed that Raveena had won and had made the three finalists alongside Priya and Lisa.

Ad

For the finale, the three had to create a Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cake. They had to make a towering hair updo on a mannequin head and decorate it to resemble the famous hairdos of the French queen. The three finalists had to complete the task, including the cake and other confectionery items, within the stipulated time.

In this unique challenge, they had to put equal emphasis on the decoration and the taste, as a fallback at either could have cost them the title. Among the three entries, Priya's was the best, per the judges, so she was crowned the winner of the season. Along with the win, she also bagged the $25,000 prize money.

Ad

Trending

How Priya Winsor won the Spring Baking Championship season 11

In the finale challenge to make a Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cake, the competitors had to incorporate floral flavors in accordance with the theme. It was also a design-focused dessert, which needed the skill and precision to erect a towering hair updo on a mannequin head.

Ad

The contestants had to do all this without hampering the taste and balance of all the flavors in the dish, as they were in charge of making a dessert that was exclusive in nature.

Priya is known for her chocolate work; she is a chocolatier by profession and runs an artisanal chocolate company called Compass Chocolates. The previous episodes also saw her tempering chocolate to make structural desserts, and she used that same skill in the finale.

Ad

Her creation was the most intricate of all three. She made a huge bowl-like structure out of chocolate, gave it a grassy finish, and filled it with her cake and filling. She also stuck small chocolate balls on the side of the mannequin's head to resemble hair. Thus, the cake's visual gave an avant-garde feel.

Ad

However, when it came to the judgment, judges Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman, and Nancy Fuller thought her cake-to-filling ratio was imbalanced. But that didn't discount how well her flavors worked together; the judges agreed that it was a pleasant bite.

While the taste of Priya's cake wasn't perfect, per the judges, it was still better than the other two competitors' cakes. This made her win the Spring Baking Championship and bag the $25,000 prize money.

Ad

What the judges said about Lisa and Raveena's cakes on the Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale

When it came to Raveena's Spring Baking Championship finale creation, the judges appreciated how it looked, but they didn't think the cake itself was up to the mark. They thought the texture of the cake was very crumbly, and at that point in the competition, they were expecting a more delicate crumb.

Ad

Lisa's visuals were also praised by the judges, but they thought her flavors weren't well-balanced. She intended to make her cake taste like pistachios, but that flavor didn't come through. Furthermore, the decor of her cake, even though pretty, wasn't lining up with the flavors. This cut the slack Priya needed for her fallbacks on the taste, and she took home the win.

Fans can stream Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More