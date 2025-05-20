Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale recap: Contestants bake Marie Antoinette style Hair Cakes while Priya bags the win

The finale of Spring Baking Championship season 11 was released on May 19, 2025, on Food Network. After the previous episode saw a bake-off between Raveena and Mary-Frances, the former won and advanced to the finale, while the latter had to go home. Priya and Lisa were already given the green light for the finale because their French Fraisiers were the best dishes of the episode.

During the finale, Priya, Lisa, and Raveena had to bake Marie Antoinette-style Hair Cakes, which resembled the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette's style. They had to erect a towering hairdo on top of a mannequin head, just like the famous queen used to wear it.

All three finalists did justice to the assignment well as their hair decor was exactly what was expected. It was the taste that gave each one of them a unique edge and helped the judges crown the winner. The judges thought everything about Priya Winsor's cake was cohesive. According to them, she had the best decor and the most balanced taste, so she was crowned the winner.

What happened in the Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale?

For the creation, the bakers were asked to incorporate floral flavors, true to the theme, in their cakes. It was also a design-focused dessert. That being said, they had to make sure they didn't compromise on the taste while intricately designing it.

The judges were very impressed with how Raveena designed the cake, but when it came to the taste, they didn't think it was on point. They found the texture of the cake to be very crumbly, and they said that they were expecting a more delicate crumb at this crucial point in the competition.

Lisa's cake, too, looked delicious to the judges, but when it came to taste, they thought it was unbalanced. The pistachio flavor didn't come through in the dessert, and her visual and taste elements didn't line up.

Meanwhile, Priya's cake had the most intricate design of them all. She made the structure with chocolate to make it look "avant-garde". The only criticism she got was that her ratio of cake to filling was off, but her flavors worked well together.

After a brainstorming session between the judges, they thought Priya's chocolate work, design, and flavor combination were the best among all three participants. They crowned her the Spring Baking Championship season 11 winner. With the win, Priya also bagged the $25,000 prize money.

Who is Priya Winsor, the winner of Spring Baking Championship season 11?

Priya Winsor originally hails from Newfoundland, but her family is now settled in St. Albert after the Fort McMurray wildfire. She has earned her Bakery and Pastry Arts Diploma from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

Her Instagram bio reveals that she is the chef and the owner of a chocolate business by the name Compass Chocolates. It also describes her as:

"Mom of the greatest yahoos on earth."

The link in bio takes viewers to the website where people can buy her artisanal chocolates. The title on the website reads:

"Artisan Chocolatier. Handcrafted. Small batch. Flavours from home and around the world."

Another link in her bio takes viewers to a Food Network article that shows a sneak peek into Spring Baking Championship season 11. A third link is that of St. Albert church center, which appears to be a Mexico dessert fundraiser.

For more updates on Spring Baking Championship season 11, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @officialspringbaking.

