“Got a lot of legend around it”- Spring Baking Championship star Priya shares the story behind her Persian Fraisier

The Spring Baking Championship season 11 finale was released on May 19. In episode 10, released on May 13, the bakers were challenged to make a Fraisier—a French dessert made with sponge cake, mousseline, and strawberries, as explained by host Jesse Palmer.

Priya chose to make a traditional Persian version, using cardamom, rose, citrus, and saffron. When Jesse checked in with her, she shared that her cake was inspired by stories from Persia.

"It's got a lot of legend around it," she said.

Her cake was called the Persian Love cake, and it bagged her the win in that episode. Her cake was selected as the best of the batch, and because of that, she advanced directly to the finale, alongside Lisa. The other contestants had to participate in a bake-off to secure a spot at the finale.

What Priya from Spring Baking Championship said about her cake in the season 11 episode 10

When Priya started her Spring Baking Championship cooking, she said that because they were so far in the competition, every little detail was going to count. The added pressure was exciting for her as she explained how her cake was going to have its layers visible once she demoulded it.

When Jesse appeared at the table, she shared that the Persian cake she was making had a lot of legend around it. She said it was about a woman baking the cake for a man. Either he would fall in love with her after eating the cake and live happily ever after, or he wouldn't, and the woman got to eat the whole cake.

Jesse thought it was hilarious because it was a win-win for the woman either way. Priya agreed. Jesse then asked her what she was going to do with her cake. She explained that it was going to be a pistachio genoise cake, with a cardamom mousseline on top, and a strawberry rose compote.

She said she was going to decorate it with a few strawberry flowers made of fondant. And, candied strawberries, which she explained were strawberries dipped in sugar.

"I think that's going to make me stand out," Priya said in a Spring Baking Championship confessional.

Jesse asked her what it would mean for her to win the Spring Baking Championship. Priya replied, saying it would mean the world to her. She thought the competition was the coolest way to show oneself and their kids, one could try new things and achieve them.

What the judges said about Priya's Persian Love Cake on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 10

After seeing Priya's Spring Baking Championship Frasier, Kardea said that it looked "beautiful" and liked that she added drama to it with the candied strawberries.

She also thought the look of it could go viral. Nancy Fuller also complemented the sugar-coated strawberries on top. She thought those were well executed, had lots of finesse, and looked elegant.

"It does look like it's bowing a little bit," said Duff Goldman.

He guessed it to be "nice and gooey" in the middle and asked for a slice. While serving it to them, Priya explained that she had added a little cardamom to the mousseline, rose to her strawberry compote, and sugar-coated fruit. Kardea tasted it and stated that she loved it. She complimented her cream for being velvety, and said that it was one of the most successful ones they had that day.

"That hint of rose is genius. And then a little bit of crunch of pistachio on top. Chef's kiss. This is wonderful," she added.

Duff said that he wasn't getting any rose or cardamom. He asked her not to be shy with her ingredients and reminded her that there had been a few times she held back on the spices and her dishes lacked flavor. He asked her not to hold off on them.

Nancy said that her cream was "lovely", so was her pistachio crumble, but she wanted more flavour. That was to cut all the cream. After Priya left, Duff told everyone that when they thought of Persian baking, they weren't shy.

One could taste the cardamom and saffron in it, and it didn't come out in Priya's dish. Kardea's opinion differed as she said she got the rose and the cardamom.

