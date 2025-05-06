Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 9 recap — bakers make an old-school dessert while pressure builds in the main heat challenge

Episode 9 of Spring Baking Championship season 11 aired on May 5, 2025, on Food Network, with the high-stakes installment deciding which bakers would move on to the finale. With only five bakers remaining, the challenge required mastery over an old-school dessert and flawless execution under pressure.

Ad

The Pre-Heat tested the bakers on Ile Flottante, while the Main Heat demanded an innovative ice cream bomb cake with glow-in-the-dark décor inspired by flambé cocktails. Despite early successes, one baker was eliminated just before the finale. The finale of Spring Baking Championship season 11 will air on May 12 at 8 pm ET, with episodes streaming on MAX the following day.

What happened in the Spring Baking Championship episode

Ad

Trending

In Spring Baking Championship season 11 Episode 9, the remaining five bakers—Corey, Mary Frances, Lisa, Priya, and Raveena—entered the kitchen for two critical challenges. The episode opened with the Pre-Heat, where bakers had to make Ile Flottante, or floating island, an old-school French dessert featuring meringue floating in crème anglaise.

Bakers were allowed to either poach or bake the meringue, but baking yielded better results. Additionally, each dessert had to incorporate a tropical fruit and a sugar cage.

Ad

The Pre-Heat round revealed a wide range of execution issues. Lisa’s dish had overcooked eggs, and Priya’s meringue was undercooked. One of the common problems was the sugar dome melting into the meringue, affecting the visual presentation. However, Corey’s dessert stood out among the rest.

He baked his meringue for better texture, selected appropriate tropical flavors, and presented a clean sugar cage. Corey was declared the winner of the Pre-Heat. Still, Spring Baking Championship season 11, episode 9 did not provide any advantage to the Pre-Heat winner, even with the finale on the line.

Ad

In the Main Heat, the bakers had to create an ice cream bomb cake inspired by flambé cocktails and enhanced with glow-in-the-dark visual effects. The complexity of this challenge combined technical execution, flavor balance, and visual appeal under black light.

Pressure mounted quickly as issues began to surface across the board. Ice cream melting, decoration failures, and rushed execution became common problems.

Ad

Mary Frances delivered a standout performance in this challenge. Her cake bomb featured strong flavors and effective glow-in-the-dark elements. Judge Nancy Fuller was especially impressed and even did her signature "flavor conducting" gesture, indicating how well-balanced the dish was.

Mary Frances’s performance solidified her position as a frontrunner. She told host Jesse Palmer during the judges' deliberation that she was grateful for the opportunity to evolve throughout the competition.

Lisa also bounced back in the Main Heat after a less-than-perfect Pre-Heat. Although she struggled with melting ice cream, her chocolate cake was praised by the judges. Despite the issues, she managed to stay composed and received positive feedback from both Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman, ensuring her spot in the finale.

Ad

Priya’s cake was well-received by Duff, who appreciated her flavor combinations. However, Nancy expressed reservations about the dessert’s overall balance. Still, the execution was strong enough for Priya to move on.

Ad

Raveena had problems with her décor early on and struggled to recover. Her ice cream melted significantly, and the peach flavor was lacking. However, the judges noted that her cake texture remained impressive.

During the evaluation, she admitted to Nancy Fuller that she lost track of time. Duff Goldman acknowledged her effort, saying he could recognize the potential had things played out differently.

The most surprising outcome of Spring Baking Championship season 11 Episode 9 was Corey’s elimination. After winning the Pre-Heat with a well-executed Ile Flottante, Corey’s ice cream bomb cake faltered in the Main Heat.

Ad

Despite a visually stunning presentation, the judges were disappointed to find that the cake resembled a biscuit due to overbaking. The imbalance between appearance and flavor execution cost him the competition.

Spring Baking Championship airs every Monday on Food Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prerak Mishra Prerak Mishra is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a background in journalism and mass communication. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he began his writing journey in high school and later graduated with a specialization in media production. Drawn to the unfiltered essence of human experiences and societal trends, Prerak began reporting on the captivating world of Reality TV.



With one year of professional experience, he has spoken to esteemed Indian writers on his YouTube channel and conducted a short interview with Cricketer Brett Lee during his school years. He also served as an assistant director for a regional web series produced for the streaming platform STAGE. Prerak additionally curates content for his blog, Radiant Rajasthan, showcasing the unexplored and hidden gems of Rajasthan.



While he religiously follows football, Prerak is also interested in poetry, music, and playing the guitar. He admires the authenticity of artists like Ed Sheeran and looks up to Jimmy Fallon for his interviewing skills. He also came to appreciate Christopher Nolan's work while learning the craft of filmmaking.



Inspired by his parents’ commitment to journalistic integrity, Prerak believes in producing ethical content that resonates with a wide audience. Know More