Who is Kari Cota of Spring Baking Championship season 11? Instagram, job, and more explored

After competing in episode 7 of Spring Baking Championship season 11, Kari Cota’s time on the show came to an end following difficulties in both the Pre-Heat and Main Heat challenges.

Kari Cota is currently the Executive Pastry Chef at Pendry San Diego. She documents her baking career and show experience through her Instagram account @pastry_chef_kari_cota.

Her culinary journey began after a career change, and she brings both formal training and industry experience to her craft. Cota’s appearance on the show introduced audiences to her background, skills, and personal story.

Everything to know about Kari Cota of Spring Baking Championship season 11

Kari Cota's performance in the finale

Spring Baking Championship episode 7 featured two challenges. For the Pre-Heat, bakers were tasked with making a citrus roll cake that included an imprint design and a magical creature decoration. Execution issues were common among participants, and Cota’s roll cake was noted for its toughness. Though this round did not involve elimination, it contributed to the overall assessment of performance.

In the Main Heat challenge, the bakers created macaron cakes with vegetable flavors. Partway through, a twist required the addition of Fresno chili. This change presented added difficulty, and multiple bakers faced complications with the macaron process.

Cota remade her batch due to technical issues in the first attempt, but the final result still fell short in terms of texture. After making mistakes in both rounds, she was eliminated after the Spring Baking Championship episode.

Who is Kari Cota?

Kari Cota works as Executive Pastry Chef at Pendry San Diego. As stated on her LinkedIn profile, her training includes certification from the National Culinary and Baking School and further education at the California Culinary Academy–Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco.

Her professional background also includes work at Extraordinary Desserts, a well-known San Diego establishment, and collaborations with chefs such as Jeff Jackson, John Harmeier, Marcelo Alvarez, and Nick Green.

Cota previously worked at the County of San Diego Sheriff’s Department before transitioning to the culinary field. She has mentioned that her interest in baking was first sparked in her grandmother’s kitchen and later revived after watching pastry chef Gale Gand on the Food Network channel.

In 2022, she held the position of Executive Pastry Chef at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla before moving to her current role. Her Food Network biography states she has been sober for more than "seven years" and describes her participation in the show as part of a personal rebuilding process.

Kari's Instagram presence

Kari Cota shares updates from her culinary journey and Spring Baking Championship experience through her Instagram account @pastry_chef_kari_cota.

On March 12, 2025, she shared her thoughts and acknowledged her experience on the show and expressed gratitude for her supporters, writing:

"What a day, what a day. Thank you everyone for cheering me on. Let’s see what happens next week.”

On March 22, 2025, she urged her followers to watch Spring Baking Championship. She captioned the post:

“Is everyone ready for the 3rd episode? I know I am!!! Join me at 5pm Monday March 24th at Nason’s Beer Hall at Pendry Hotel to watch the 3rd episode of the #springbakingchampionship.”

On March 29, 2025, Cota shared a photo with her daughter, writing:

“I took her with me today to show her that it’s ok to stumble and fall as long as you get up swinging.”

Tune in to Spring Baking Championship season 11 every Monday at 8 PM ET on Food Network, and catch up with new episodes available for streaming the next day on MAX.

