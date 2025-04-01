Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4 recap: A tricky April Fools’ challenge tests the bakers’ deception skills

In season 11 episode 4 of the Spring Baking Championship, the bakers faced a unique challenge that coincided with April Fools' Day, testing their skills in deception. The episode aired on March 31, 2025, and began with a preheat challenge where bakers created chocolate eggs filled with baked goods designed to look like real eggs.

This was followed by a final heat challenge in which the bakers were challenged to present desserts in the guise of savory dishes. The bakers were challenged to play with flavors and presentations to deceive the judges, and therefore, this episode truly put their technical skills and creativity to the test in the kitchen.

Episode 4 overview of Spring Baking Championship season 11

Preheat challenge: Faux eggs

The Spring Baking Championship started with a preheat challenge where bakers had to make chocolate eggs containing baked treats. All the bakers had to make a dozen eggs that would be realistic-looking and nicely decorated for spring. The eggs should be filled with a sweet treat that resembles a yolk. Three hours were provided to complete this challenge.

As the Spring Baking Championship bakers started their creations, Priya expressed her confidence, stating,

"I'm kind of thrilled... I won the first preheat challenge of the season working with chocolate, and I'm going to do it again."

Other bakers, such as Julian and Raveena, focused on flavor profiles and the technical aspects of tempering chocolate. Raveena mentioned,

"I feel like I haven't really wowed the judges with my flavors," indicating her desire to improve.

The bakers toiled hard, some choosing tropical tastes like mango and coconut. As time ran out, pressure mounted. The judges inspected the final products, commenting on the flavor balance and appearance of the eggs. Priya's presentation caught the eye, earning her the benefit for the main heat.

Main heat: Deceptive dinner dishes

The initial heat challenge threw in a twist: rather than providing desserts, the bakers had to make foods that resembled savory dishes. Every baker received a menu card with the description of their dish, which they were required to re-create in a dessert version. The challenge had a preparation time of three hours.

Corey, who had previously struggled, aimed to create a dessert resembling seared tuna and asparagus. He stated,

"I'm trying to come back and redeem myself."

Other bakers, such as Mary-Frances and Julian, also focused on creating realistic-looking dishes, with Mary-Frances preparing a sausage pizza and Julian opting for fish tacos. As the bakers worked, they encountered various challenges, including the need for precise decoration and flavor balance.

The judges later tasted the creations, assessing the visual deception and the taste. Lisa's roasted chicken dish was highlighted for its realistic appearance and flavor, with Chef Duff commenting,

"This looks so real...Caramelization on the mushrooms is just like chef's kiss."

Elimination round and results

At the end of the episode, the judges evaluated each dish based on creativity, execution, and taste. Lisa's dish was declared the winner, earning her a spot for another week in the competition. Mary-Frances also secured her position, while Jan and Kareem faced elimination. Host Jesse Palmer said,

"Lisa, your roast chicken dinner deception fooled the judges completely. Congrats!"

Among the Spring Baking Championship contestants, Kareem and Jon'nae were the bottom two. Kareem's salmon cake, while impressive in appearance, did not meet the judges' expectations in taste. Jon'nae's fried fish, although visually deceptive, lacked flavor, leading to her elimination.

The episode concluded with a preview of the next challenge, focusing on childhood desserts. The bakers will continue to navigate the complexities of the competition as they strive to impress the judges and secure their place in the Spring Baking Championship.

Catch new episodes of Spring Baking Championship season 11 on Mondays on Food Network. Stream the next day on Max and Discovery+.

