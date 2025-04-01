Who went home on Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4? Details explored

In season 11, episode 4 of Spring Baking Championship, which aired on March 31, 2025, the competition took a playful turn in honor of April Fools' Day. This episode featured a preheat challenge where bakers crafted chocolate eggs filled with baked goods, followed by a main heat where they created desserts disguised as savory dishes.

Ad

The judges evaluated each creation based on visual deception and taste, ultimately determining who would continue in the competition and who would go home. The Spring Baking Championship episode concluded with the elimination of Jon'nae Smith, as her dish did not meet the judges' expectations in terms of flavor.

Elimination and episode 4 overview on Spring Baking Championship season 11

Recap of the episode

Ad

Trending

Ad

The challenge started with a preheat challenge where bakers were required to make chocolate eggs filled with baked items. All the bakers were required to make a dozen eggs that were realistic and spring-decorated. The challenge allowed three hours for completion.

Priya expressed confidence in her chocolate skills during this segment, having previously won a preheat challenge. Other bakers, including Julian and Raveena, focused on flavor profiles and the technical aspects of tempering chocolate. The judges evaluated the final products based on flavor balance and appearance. Priya's presentation stood out, earning her an advantage for the main heat.

Ad

The main heat challenge required bakers to create desserts that resembled savory dishes. Each baker received a menu card describing their dish, which they had to reinterpret as a dessert. The preparation time for this challenge was also three hours. Corey aimed to redeem himself by creating a dessert that looked like seared tuna and asparagus.

Ad

Mary-Frances and Julian also focused on realistic presentations, with the former preparing a sausage pizza and Julian opting for fish tacos. The judges later assessed the creations based on visual deception and taste, highlighting Lisa's roasted chicken dish for its realistic appearance and flavor.

As the Spring Baking Championship bakers worked through the main heat, Kareem and Jon'nae struggled with their creations, ultimately landing in the bottom two. As the judges deliberated, they pointed out the specific areas where both bakers needed improvement, particularly in executing their flavor profiles, ultimately sending Jon'nae home.

Ad

Who was eliminated

Jon'nae Smith was eliminated from Spring Baking Championship season 11 episode 4 after her dessert version of fried fish failed to impress the judges. While the presentation successfully mimicked the appearance of a savory dish, the judges determined that the flavors did not meet expectations.

Ad

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jon'nae is a seasoned pastry chef with seven years of culinary experience, including five years of management experience. She is an expert in global cuisine pastry and plated desserts. Throughout her experience, she has worked for big brands like Disney, Loews Hotel, Four Seasons, and Compass Group.

Her background involves the operation of large-scale events and the production of desserts for events that host thousands. She has an associate's degree in Baking and Pastry Arts from Johnson & Wales University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of West Georgia.

Ad

The remaining contestants will continue to compete for the title as they face new challenges in upcoming episodes.

As the Spring Baking Championship progresses, viewers can catch new episodes on Mondays on Food Network and stream them the following day on Max and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback