"I can’t believe I’m doing this for a career" — Spring Baking Championship star Jon’nae shares how her childhood love for baking became a profession

Atlanta chef Jon’nae Smith got eliminated from Spring Baking Championship season 11 in episode 4, which aired on March 31, 2025. Reflecting on her journey during an interview with Family Meal by RoughDraft on March 25, Smith discussed her early interest in baking, how she transitioned into the professional world, and her experiences on the show.

When asked about how her childhood passion became a career, she shared:

"I was definitely the designated person to cook and bake amongst my family and friends in college. I can’t believe I’m doing this for a career. WOW!"

Jon’nae Smith reflects on her journey from childhood baker to becoming a contestant on Spring Baking Championship

Early love for baking: From easy bake oven to pastry chef

In the interview, Jon’nae Smith remembered that she started baking at the age of five, with her "easy bake oven." Her nana and mother gave it to her, and that's when she fell in love with cooking in the kitchen.

Smith mentioned that she became more passionate about baking until she was 17, when she decided to pursue it as a career.

“I decided I wanted to be a pastry chef around 17 years old after I baked a dense cake, and I couldn’t figure out what had happened. Baking intrigued me because of the science that goes with it,” Smith explained.

It was at that point that she began taking it more seriously, continuing to develop her baking skills through her college years. Smith also prepared dishes for her friends and family during that time.

“I started baking for my family and friends in college. I called it Jaye’s Creations (@jayes_creations). The Instagram page is still up to remind me of my humble beginnings,” she shared.

She added that this experience helped her grow in confidence and solidified her decision to pursue a career in pastry.

Influential mentors and culinary growth

Throughout her career, Chef Jon’nae was supported by mentors who guided her along the way. She specifically mentioned chefs Arlety Estevez and Demetrius Brown from Bread & Butterfly, saying:

“My baking mentors are chefs Arlety Estevez and Demetrius Brown of Bread & Butterfly.”

Their mentorship played an important role in shaping her skills and approach to baking. Smith also drew inspiration from other aspects of her life.

“I am inspired by my life experiences, my family, and chef peers,” she stated.

She explained that these influences helped her not only grow as a baker but also as a professional in the culinary world.

Competing on the Spring Baking Championship

Appearing on Spring Baking Championship was a highlight of Smith's career. Even after being eliminated in episode 4, she looked back at the experience optimistically.

“My experience on the show was amazing. I got to compete against the most talented bakers and pastry chefs,” Smith shared.

She discussed the difficulty and value of the competition, highlighting the long hours and high stress. Yet, she enjoyed the experience to the extent of learning and developing from it. She discussed how she got useful information, observing that she "learned so many new things" about herself "as a person, chef, and an actress."

The competition also allowed Smith to form lasting connections with her fellow contestants.

“During filming, I became close with Corey Jamison, Rav Oberoi (Ravioli), and Stacy Flores,” she shared.

Watch Spring Baking Championship season 11 every Monday on Food Network and stream the next day on Max and Discovery+.

